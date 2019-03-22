Emily DiDonato Reveals How She Fuels Her Body While Prepping for a Photoshoot

And no, her meal plan doesn’t involve skipping dessert!

By Xandria James
March 22, 2019

Emily DiDonato is no stranger to a sexy bikini photoshoot. The four-time Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model has brought the heat to stunning locations all over the world, from Hawaii to Namibia.

So, how exactly does a model get ready for this kind of shoot? In a new video on her YouTube channel, Emily revealed the nourishing foods she sticks to while preparing to rock some barely-there bikinis. 

Emily’s go-to meals include lots of green veggies and lean proteins, such as egg whites or wild-caught salmon. She’s also a big fan of delicious sides like butternut squash or sweet potato. 

In the video, Emily explains the importance of making sure she is eating enough protein and carbs to give her body the energy it needs to kill her workouts. 

But prepping for a swimsuit shoot doesn’t mean you have to skip dessert! Emily’s personal favorite is a few scoops Halo Top ice cream. Yum!

“I just like having something sweet after dinner, and I don’t believe in just going totally cold-turkey on everything,” Emily said. “I still want to be able to sit and have dessert and enjoy that.”

We love that healthy balance!

See all of Emily’s beautiful photos from SI Swimsuit 2016:

Emily DiDonato was photographed by James Macari in Turks & Caicos. Top by FRAME Denim. Swimsuit by MIKOH.
Emily DiDonato was photographed by James Macari in Turks & Caicos. Top by FRAME Denim. Swimsuit by MIKOH.
James Macari
Emily DiDonato was photographed by James Macari in Turks & Caicos. Swimsuit by Velvet Sphynx.
Emily DiDonato was photographed by James Macari in Turks & Caicos. Swimsuit by Velvet Sphynx.
James Macari
Emily DiDonato was photographed by James Macari in Turks & Caicos. Top by FANNIE SCHIAVONI. Swimsuit by Missoni.
Emily DiDonato was photographed by James Macari in Turks & Caicos. Top by FANNIE SCHIAVONI. Swimsuit by Missoni.
James Macari
Emily DiDonato was photographed by James Macari in Turks & Caicos. Swimsuit by Lost Art By Jordan Betten.
Emily DiDonato was photographed by James Macari in Turks & Caicos. Swimsuit by Lost Art By Jordan Betten.
James Macari
Emily DiDonato was photographed by James Macari in Turks & Caicos. Swimsuit by Missoni.
Emily DiDonato was photographed by James Macari in Turks & Caicos. Swimsuit by Missoni.
James Macari
Emily DiDonato was photographed by James Macari in Turks & Caicos. Swimsuit by Eres.
Emily DiDonato was photographed by James Macari in Turks & Caicos. Swimsuit by Eres.
James Macari
Emily DiDonato was photographed by James Macari in Turks & Caicos. Swimsuit by Salinas.
Emily DiDonato was photographed by James Macari in Turks & Caicos. Swimsuit by Salinas.
James Macari
Emily DiDonato was photographed by James Macari in Turks & Caicos. Swimsuit by Lost Art By Jordan Betten.
Emily DiDonato was photographed by James Macari in Turks & Caicos. Swimsuit by Lost Art By Jordan Betten.
James Macari
Emily DiDonato was photographed by James Macari in Turks & Caicos. Swimsuit by Dolcessa Swimwear.
Emily DiDonato was photographed by James Macari in Turks & Caicos. Swimsuit by Dolcessa Swimwear.
James Macari
Emily DiDonato was photographed by James Macari in Turks & Caicos. Swimsuit by Basta Surf & KASS SWIMWEAR.
Emily DiDonato was photographed by James Macari in Turks & Caicos. Swimsuit by Basta Surf & KASS SWIMWEAR.
James Macari
Emily DiDonato was photographed by James Macari in Turks & Caicos. Swimsuit by Lost Art By Jordan Betten.
Emily DiDonato was photographed by James Macari in Turks & Caicos. Swimsuit by Lost Art By Jordan Betten.
James Macari
Emily DiDonato was photographed by James Macari in Turks & Caicos. Swimsuit by Velvet Sphynx.
Emily DiDonato was photographed by James Macari in Turks & Caicos. Swimsuit by Velvet Sphynx.
James Macari
Emily DiDonato was photographed by James Macari in Turks & Caicos. Swimsuit by Ola Vida.
Emily DiDonato was photographed by James Macari in Turks & Caicos. Swimsuit by Ola Vida.
James Macari
Emily DiDonato was photographed by James Macari in Turks & Caicos. Swimsuit by BOUND+TIDE by Mitchell Kass.
Emily DiDonato was photographed by James Macari in Turks & Caicos. Swimsuit by BOUND+TIDE by Mitchell Kass.
James Macari
Emily DiDonato was photographed by James Macari in Turks & Caicos. Swimsuits by TeenyB Bikini Couture and Ola Vida.
Emily DiDonato was photographed by James Macari in Turks & Caicos. Swimsuits by TeenyB Bikini Couture and Ola Vida.
James Macari
Emily DiDonato was photographed by James Macari in Turks & Caicos. Swimsuit by Dolcessa Swimwear.
Emily DiDonato was photographed by James Macari in Turks & Caicos. Swimsuit by Dolcessa Swimwear.
James Macari
Emily DiDonato was photographed by James Macari in Turks & Caicos. Swimsuit by Kovey.
Emily DiDonato was photographed by James Macari in Turks & Caicos. Swimsuit by Kovey.
James Macari
Emily DiDonato was photographed by James Macari in Turks & Caicos. Swimsuit by Soriya Swim.
Emily DiDonato was photographed by James Macari in Turks & Caicos. Swimsuit by Soriya Swim.
James Macari
Emily DiDonato was photographed by James Macari in Turks & Caicos. Swimsuit by Velvet Sphynx.
Emily DiDonato was photographed by James Macari in Turks & Caicos. Swimsuit by Velvet Sphynx.
James Macari
Emily DiDonato was photographed by James Macari in Turks & Caicos. Swimsuit by Lost Art By Jordan Betten.
Emily DiDonato was photographed by James Macari in Turks & Caicos. Swimsuit by Lost Art By Jordan Betten.
James Macari
Emily DiDonato was photographed by James Macari in Turks & Caicos. Swimsuit by Dolcessa Swimwear.
Emily DiDonato was photographed by James Macari in Turks & Caicos. Swimsuit by Dolcessa Swimwear.
James Macari
Emily DiDonato was photographed by James Macari in Turks & Caicos. Top by FRAME Denim. Swimsuit by MIKOH.
Emily DiDonato was photographed by James Macari in Turks & Caicos. Top by FRAME Denim. Swimsuit by MIKOH.
James Macari
Emily DiDonato was photographed by James Macari in Turks & Caicos. Swimsuit by MIKOH.
Emily DiDonato was photographed by James Macari in Turks & Caicos. Swimsuit by MIKOH.
James Macari
Emily DiDonato was photographed by James Macari in Turks & Caicos. Top by FANNIE SCHIAVONI.
Emily DiDonato was photographed by James Macari in Turks & Caicos. Top by FANNIE SCHIAVONI.
James Macari
Emily DiDonato was photographed by James Macari in Turks & Caicos. Swimsuit by Lost Art By Jordan Betten.
Emily DiDonato was photographed by James Macari in Turks & Caicos. Swimsuit by Lost Art By Jordan Betten.
James Macari
Emily DiDonato was photographed by James Macari in Turks & Caicos. Swimsuit by Dolcessa Swimwear.
Emily DiDonato was photographed by James Macari in Turks & Caicos. Swimsuit by Dolcessa Swimwear.
James Macari
Emily DiDonato was photographed by James Macari in Turks & Caicos. Swimsuit by Dolcessa Swimwear.
Emily DiDonato was photographed by James Macari in Turks & Caicos. Swimsuit by Dolcessa Swimwear.
James Macari
Emily DiDonato was photographed by James Macari in Turks & Caicos. Swimsuit by Lost Art By Jordan Betten.
Emily DiDonato was photographed by James Macari in Turks & Caicos. Swimsuit by Lost Art By Jordan Betten.
James Macari
Emily DiDonato was photographed by James Macari in Turks & Caicos. Swimsuit by Dolcessa Swimwear.
Emily DiDonato was photographed by James Macari in Turks & Caicos. Swimsuit by Dolcessa Swimwear.
James Macari
Emily DiDonato was photographed by James Macari in Turks & Caicos. Top by FRAME Denim. Swimsuit by MIKOH.
Emily DiDonato was photographed by James Macari in Turks & Caicos. Top by FRAME Denim. Swimsuit by MIKOH.
James Macari
Emily DiDonato was photographed by James Macari in Turks & Caicos. Swimsuit by Eres.
Emily DiDonato was photographed by James Macari in Turks & Caicos. Swimsuit by Eres.
James Macari
Emily DiDonato was photographed by James Macari in Turks & Caicos. Swimsuit by Velvet Sphynx.
Emily DiDonato was photographed by James Macari in Turks & Caicos. Swimsuit by Velvet Sphynx.
James Macari
Emily DiDonato was photographed by James Macari in Turks & Caicos. Swimsuit by MIKOH.
Emily DiDonato was photographed by James Macari in Turks & Caicos. Swimsuit by MIKOH.
James Macari
Emily DiDonato was photographed by James Macari in Turks & Caicos. Swimsuit by BOUND+TIDE by Mitchell Kass.
Emily DiDonato was photographed by James Macari in Turks & Caicos. Swimsuit by BOUND+TIDE by Mitchell Kass.
James Macari
Emily DiDonato was photographed by James Macari in Turks & Caicos. Swimsuit by Salinas.
Emily DiDonato was photographed by James Macari in Turks & Caicos. Swimsuit by Salinas.
James Macari
Emily DiDonato was photographed by James Macari in Turks & Caicos. Top by FANNIE SCHIAVONI. Swimsuit by Missoni.
Emily DiDonato was photographed by James Macari in Turks & Caicos. Top by FANNIE SCHIAVONI. Swimsuit by Missoni.
James Macari
Emily DiDonato was photographed by James Macari in Turks & Caicos. Top by FRAME Denim. Swimsuit by MIKOH.
Emily DiDonato was photographed by James Macari in Turks & Caicos. Top by FRAME Denim. Swimsuit by MIKOH.
James Macari
Emily DiDonato was photographed by James Macari in Turks & Caicos. Swimsuit by Kovey.
Emily DiDonato was photographed by James Macari in Turks & Caicos. Swimsuit by Kovey.
James Macari
Emily DiDonato was photographed by James Macari in Turks & Caicos. Swimsuit by Salinas.
Emily DiDonato was photographed by James Macari in Turks & Caicos. Swimsuit by Salinas.
James Macari
1 of 39
Emily DiDonato 2016: Turks & Caicos

Advertisement

You May Like

More Swim Daily

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for Swimsuit Newsletters

The best of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit delivered right to your inbox.
Sign up Now
Modal message