Ashley Graham is known for being vocal about the importance of body positivity and loving the skin that you’re in. But she also recognizes that staying confident, especially in the modeling industry, takes work.

In an interview with Vogue Australia, she opened up about how she reminds herself of her own worth by using simple, yet powerful phrases.

“I think a lot of people look in the mirror and they say ‘Oh, I’m sad’ or ‘I’m ugly, I’m stupid, I’m not worthy, or XYZ’. You have to really understand that your words have power,” Ashley told Vogue Australia, adding that she had to learn how to give herself positive encouragement at a young age.

“When I was 17 my mum helped me make these affirmations ‘I am bold, I am brilliant, I am beautiful, I am worthy of all, and I love you’. Those are my affirmations and everybody’s affirmations are different, because everybody’s struggling with different issues,” Ashley said.

The three-time Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model went on to say that community is also equally as important as these affirmations, noting the significance of surrounding yourself with positive people.

As her career flourishes, Ashley hopes she can continue be a role model for young men and women.

“I don’t want to stop,” she told Vogue Australia. “I know that I didn’t have anybody to look up to when I was younger, and I want to make sure that the younger generation knows that they can have anything and do anything regardless of their shape or size!”

