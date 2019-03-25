We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again, Camille Kostek and Rob Gronkowski are the ultimate couple goals.

After the New England Patriots tight end announced his retirement on Sunday, Camille took to Instagram to post an incredibly heartfelt message to her boo.

“You motivate me to be better, you show me that limits can be pushed and that challenges make you stronger. If you ask me, you’re the best to ever do it,” Camille wrote. “There is nothing like the thrill of watching you play. I love you with all my heart, you allow me to take the term ‘proud girlfriend’ to a new level. For all the people that have come up to us to tell you they are your biggest fan, I quietly smile because I know I’m yours and I will continue to root you on in all that you do.”

We’re not crying, you’re crying.

And that loving support goes both ways. After Camille earned a spot in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2019 rookie class, Gronk was there to help his girl train for her big shoot on Kangaroo Island in South Australia.

It’s safe to say we’re totally obsessed with these two!

See all of Camille’s photos from her #SISwimSearch 2018 shoot:

