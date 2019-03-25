Everything is bigger (and blonder!) in Texas. Right, Emily Ratajkowski?

Our favorite brunette bombshell decided to see if blondes really do have more fun while visiting the Lone Star State over the weekend. Emily sent a few hearts racing when she posted a super sexy photo wearing a sequined bra under a metallic coat and a platinum blonde wig.

The photo needed little explanation, with Emily simply writing the word “Texas” as the caption.

And, of course, she completed the outfit with a black cowboy hat and a pair of cowboy boots to give it that extra southern flare.

While we’re used to seeing our girl Emily with her signature brown locks, we’re definitely digging this look.

See Emily’s best moments from SI Swimsuit 2014 & 2015:

