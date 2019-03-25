This Photo of Emily Ratajkowski Will Make You Do a Double Take

We almost didn’t recognize Emily Ratajkowski in platinum blonde wig!

By Xandria James
March 25, 2019

Everything is bigger (and blonder!) in Texas. Right, Emily Ratajkowski?

Our favorite brunette bombshell decided to see if blondes really do have more fun while visiting the Lone Star State over the weekend. Emily sent a few hearts racing when she posted a super sexy photo wearing a sequined bra under a metallic coat and a platinum blonde wig. 

The photo needed little explanation, with Emily simply writing the word “Texas” as the caption. 

Texas.

And, of course, she completed the outfit with a black cowboy hat and a pair of cowboy boots to give it that extra southern flare. 

While we’re used to seeing our girl Emily with her signature brown locks, we’re definitely digging this look. 

See Emily’s best moments from SI Swimsuit 2014 & 2015: 

Emily Ratajkowski was photographed by Yu Tsai in Kauai.
Emily Ratajkowski was photographed by Walter Iooss Jr. at Caille Blanc Villa, in Soufriere, St. Lucia. Swimsuit by MANDALYNN.
Emily Ratajkowski was photographed by Yu Tsai in Kauai.
Emily Ratajkowski was photographed by Walter Iooss Jr. at Caille Blanc Villa, in Soufriere, St. Lucia. Swimsuit by MANDALYNN.
Emily Ratajkowski was photographed by Walter Iooss Jr. at Caille Blanc Villa, in Soufriere, St. Lucia. Swimsuit by Elizabeth Southwood for Sauvage Swimwear.
Emily Ratajkowski was photographed by Yu Tsai in Kauai.
Emily Ratajkowski was photographed by Yu Tsai in Kauai.
Emily Ratajkowski was photographed by Walter Iooss Jr. at Caille Blanc Villa, in Soufriere, St. Lucia. Swimsuit by Herve Leger by Max Azria.
Emily Ratajkowski was photographed by Walter Iooss Jr. at Caille Blanc Villa, in Soufriere, St. Lucia. Swimsuit by Deja Soleil Swimwear.
Emily Ratajkowski was photographed by Yu Tsai in Kauai.
Emily Ratajkowski was photographed by Walter Iooss Jr. at Caille Blanc Villa, in Soufriere, St. Lucia. Swimsuit by Beach Riot.
Emily Ratajkowski was photographed by Yu Tsai in Kauai.
Emily Ratajkowski was photographed by Walter Iooss Jr. at Caille Blanc Villa, in Soufriere, St. Lucia. Swimsuit by MANDALYNN.
Emily Ratajkowski was photographed by Yu Tsai in Kauai.
Emily Ratajkowski was photographed by Walter Iooss Jr. at Caille Blanc Villa, in Soufriere, St. Lucia. Swimsuit by MIKOH.
Emily Ratajkowski's Best Moments: SI Swimsuit 2014 & 2015

