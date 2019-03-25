We all need a little inspiration now and then, so here’s a quote for your refrigerator or the front of a T-shirt or your Pinterest board: “Do what you know,and perception is converted into character.” In other words: Be true to who you are, and your understanding of the world — and the world’s understanding of you—will coalesce around your best self.

Of course, to make that happen you’re going to have to shatter a few perceptions along the way. So let’s get real about exactly what the Swimsuit Issue is and what it represents. Sure, it was born as a midwinter diversion for a mostly male sports magazine audience — but through- out its 55-year history SI Swimsuit has been conceived, planned and produced by an editorial staff comprised almost entirely of women. Two of our three covers this year were shot by females. Josie Clough, who was four months pregnant when she photographed Camille Kostek on Kangaroo Island, in South Australia, last October, has had her work in the issue three straight years now. Laretta Houston, meanwhile, is new to the Swimsuit family. Tyra Banks recommended her to shoot Tyra’s third SI cover — though Houston didn’t know it at the time. “There are so very few women of color behind the camera,” Tyra said to me in January. “Let’s find a talented person and change her life!” So we invited Houston to the Bahamas to shoot 2019 rookies Olivia Brower, Winnie Harlow and Kelsey Merritt. Once she got there, we surprised her with the news that she’d also be shooting a modeling legend for the cover.