After battling an autoimmune disease, Georgia Gibbs took her health into her own hands. Now she’s giving you the tools do the same!

The Australian beauty has launched her very own health and wellness program called JOY by Georgia Gibbs, and we couldn’t be more excited for her.

“After being constantly asked my tips and tricks for keeping a healthy mind and body I decided to create JOY, a place to nourish the mind and body,” Georgia said on JOY’s Instagram page.

Not only does the program offer a variety of workouts and nourishing recipes, but it also comes with daily affirmations and strategies to help strengthen your mind in addition to your body.

In a post announcing the launch of JOY, Georgia said that her mission with the program is to help empower women to be the healthiest, best versions of themselves without the usual pressure that can come from embarking on a lifestyle change. That means no diets, no scales, and no before and after pictures. The goal of JOY is simply to help you feel your best, both mentally and physically.

We LOVE LOVE LOVE that.

See all of Georgia’s beautiful photos from SI Swimsuit 2018:

