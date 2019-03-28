Here at Sports Illustrated, we know a thing or two about swimsuits made from string. Just ask Kate Bock!

So when our girl Olivia Culpo took to Instagram to post a few sultry photos of her lounging by the ocean wearing a bikini made from mostly string, it definitely caught our attention!

“Life’s a beach,” Olivia wrote in the caption. Now that’s definitely a motto we can get behind!

Olivia is known for taking some amazing vacation photos that would make anyone crave a day in the sand. Earlier this month, she shared another beach photo in a red two-piece featuring her killer abs.

It’s safe to say Olivia would look stunning in absolutely any bikini, which is why we can’t wait to see what looks she rocks in her SI Swimsuit 2019 photos! May can’t get here soon enough!

See Olivia In Her Own Words:

