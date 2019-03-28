We Want You to Help Us Celebrate the Launch of SI Swimsuit 2019 in Miami!

Join us for our SI Swimsuit 2019 launch week festivities in Miami!

By Xandria James
April 04, 2019

Now is your chance to experience Sports Illustrated Swimsuit like you’ve never seen it before. For the launch of this year’s issue, SI Swimsuit is headed to the W South Beach Hotel in Miami from May 10th-11th to bring you an incredible two days of events.

Our goal: help shatter the conventional notions of beauty and celebrate a diverse sisterhood of women. And we want YOU to be a part of it all! 

Join us for our In Her Own Words panels, where models, industry experts, and SI Swimsuit editors will discuss beauty, diversity, female empowerment and more! Immerse yourself in all things SI Swimsuit by going “Behind the Tan Lines” and delving deeper into the rich history of this iconic magazine. Experience what it’s like to be on set through a captivating photo exhibit that will transport you to all of the beautiful destinations from the 2019 issue. 

James Macari

We’re getting excited just thinking about it. But wait, there’s more!

This will also be your very first chance to get a leg up for the next SI Swimsuit open casting call! You’ll have the opportunity to meet with editors, see what it’s like to live the SI Swimsuit lifestyle, and get tips on how to create your own video submissions from this year’s #SISwimSearch finalists. If you’re dreaming of seeing your face in SI Swimsuit 2020, this is the place to be. 

Trust us when we say that you definitely do not want to miss what is sure to be two days full of meaningful conversations, unforgettable opportunities, and a whole lot of fun. So what are you waiting for? Get your ticket now! SEE YOU THERE!

Take a look at last year’s SI Swimsuit launch party:

Georgia Gibbs, Danielle Herrington and Camille Kostek

Georgia Gibbs, Danielle Herrington and Camille Kostek

Getty Images
Kate Upton

Kate Upton

Getty Images
Danielle Herrington

Danielle Herrington

Getty Images
Barbara Palvin

Barbara Palvin

Getty Images
Alexis Ren

Alexis Ren

Getty Images
Allie Ayers

Allie Ayers

Getty Images
Paige Spiranac

Paige Spiranac

Getty Images
Ash;ey Graham

Ash;ey Graham

Getty Images
Ebonee Davis

Ebonee Davis

Getty Images
Brenna Huckaby

Brenna Huckaby

Getty Images
Chase Carter

Chase Carter

Getty Images
Aly Raisman

Aly Raisman

Getty Images
Anne De Paula

Anne De Paula

Getty Images
Samantha Hoopes

Samantha Hoopes

Getty Images
Danielle Herrington

Danielle Herrington

Getty Images
Bianca Balti

Bianca Balti

Getty Images
Hailey Clauson

Hailey Clauson

Getty Images
Hunter McGrady

Hunter McGrady

Getty Images
Haley Kalil

Haley Kalil

Getty Images
Georgia Gibbs

Georgia Gibbs

Getty Images
Robin Holzken

Robin Holzken

Getty Images
Olivia Culpo, Kate Wasley and Kate Upton

Olivia Culpo, Kate Wasley and Kate Upton

Getty Images
Iyonna Fairbanks

Iyonna Fairbanks

Getty Images
Jasmyn Wilkins

Jasmyn Wilkins

Getty Images
Kate Bock

Kate Bock

Getty Images
Georgia Gibbs and Kate Wasley

Georgia Gibbs and Kate Wasley

Getty Images
Olivia Culpo

Olivia Culpo

Getty Images
Lais Ribeiro

Lais Ribeiro

Getty Images
Olivia Jordan, Allie Ayers, Haley Kalil, Camille Kostek, Tabria Majors and Iyonna Fairbanks

Olivia Jordan, Allie Ayers, Haley Kalil, Camille Kostek, Tabria Majors and Iyonna Fairbanks

Getty Images
Raven Lyn

Raven Lyn

Getty Images
Myla Dalbesio

Myla Dalbesio

Getty Images
Vita Sidorkina

Vita Sidorkina

Getty Images
Danielle Herrington and Tyra Banks

Danielle Herrington and Tyra Banks

Getty Images
Olivia Jordan

Olivia Jordan

Getty Images
Paulina Porizkova

Paulina Porizkova

Getty Images
Robin Holzken and Lais Ribeiro

Robin Holzken and Lais Ribeiro

Getty Images
Robyn Lawley

Robyn Lawley

Getty Images
Tabria Majors

Tabria Majors

Getty Images
Sailor Brinkley Cook

Sailor Brinkley Cook

Getty Images
Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2018 Launch Party

More Swim Daily

