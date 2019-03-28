Now is your chance to experience Sports Illustrated Swimsuit like you’ve never seen it before. For the launch of this year’s issue, SI Swimsuit is headed to the W South Beach Hotel in Miami from May 10th-11th to bring you an incredible two days of events.

Our goal: help shatter the conventional notions of beauty and celebrate a diverse sisterhood of women. And we want YOU to be a part of it all!

Join us for our In Her Own Words panels, where models, industry experts, and SI Swimsuit editors will discuss beauty, diversity, female empowerment and more! Immerse yourself in all things SI Swimsuit by going “Behind the Tan Lines” and delving deeper into the rich history of this iconic magazine. Experience what it’s like to be on set through a captivating photo exhibit that will transport you to all of the beautiful destinations from the 2019 issue.

James Macari

We’re getting excited just thinking about it. But wait, there’s more!

This will also be your very first chance to get a leg up for the next SI Swimsuit open casting call! You’ll have the opportunity to meet with editors, see what it’s like to live the SI Swimsuit lifestyle, and get tips on how to create your own video submissions from this year’s #SISwimSearch finalists. If you’re dreaming of seeing your face in SI Swimsuit 2020, this is the place to be.

Trust us when we say that you definitely do not want to miss what is sure to be two days full of meaningful conversations, unforgettable opportunities, and a whole lot of fun. So what are you waiting for? Get your ticket now! SEE YOU THERE!

Take a look at last year’s SI Swimsuit launch party:

