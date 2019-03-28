From 10,000 Instagram videos and in-person interviews to 67 finalists to the Sweet(est) 16.

And now only six women remain in this year's 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model search competition.

"One of the most difficult decisions of the year is choosing who moves on in the #SISwimSearch," said SI Swimsuit Editor MJ Day, upon announcing who made the final six. "Every single woman here is a superstar in the making. The personalities, the ambition and the untapped potential are so exciting to introduce to the world.

"Each woman is so incredibly unique and special while possessing the same identical quality," she continued. "They impressed the hell out of us. We are so excited to continue this journey with these six women and watch them take it to the next level."

We took Manuela, Raine, Erin, Veronica, Brooks and Jessica with us to The Cove at Atlantis in Nassau, Bahamas, to shoot their model search spread for SI Swimsuit 2019. From swimming with rescued dolphins to eating incredible food at places like Nobu and Fish, we savored every moment inbetween shots! And the photos, shot by Yu Tsai, do NOT disappoint!

But now it's up to you to help us decide which one of these stunners will heat up the pages of SI Swimsuit 2020!*

Voting begins today and will run through June 14. You can vote as many times as you want using the poll below. So what are you waiting for? Vote your hearts out!

*A winner will be chosen based on a combination of popular vote, editor's choice and an evaluation of the contestant's proven history as an SI Swimsuit brand ambassador.