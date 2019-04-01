If you follow Chrissy Teigen on social media (you’re seriously missing out if you don’t), you know that her cooking skills are next-level. The best-selling cookbook author constantly has us wishing she’d invite us over for dinner with her drool-worthy Instagram stories.

So when the eight-time Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model found that she was frequently being asked how she manages to indulge in such decadent dishes without worrying about her waistline, Chrissy took to Twitter to give a super honest answer.

The mommy mogul revealed that after giving birth to her second child, she has learned to embrace her post-baby body and her “new normal” weight.

“Basically I am 20 pounds heavier than I was before Miles,” Chrissy wrote. “He’s 10 months old, I never lost the last bit because I just love food too much. Just coming to terms with my new normal, when I had this certain number for so long!”

Chrissy went on to say that the thinnest she has ever been was after giving birth to her daughter Luna. At the time, she was experiencing postpartum depression. Chrissy noted that she is in a much better place now.

“I'll take these pounds and this feeling!” she said.

We LOVE Chrissy for keeping it so real.

Fans responded by calling Chrissy’s answer brave, transparent and refreshing. We couldn’t agree more!

See all of Chrissy’s beautiful SI Swimsuit 2017 photos:

