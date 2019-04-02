Ashley Graham’s Business Role Model Is an SI Swimsuit Legend

Ashley Graham looks up to the ultimate supermodel turned mogul.

By Xandria James
April 02, 2019

Ashley Graham has always been vocal about how her mother is the ultimate role model in her life. Just last month, she opened up to Vogue Australia about their relationship, revealing that her mother taught her the power of positive affirmations at young age.

But while Mama Graham will forever be Ashley’s personal inspiration, she told Harper’s Bazaar Arabia that she looks up to a fellow Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model when it comes to expanding her modeling career into a business.

“My business role model is Kathy Ireland because she is the epitome of model turned mogul...and you know I’m trying to do the same thing,” Ashley said in a video with the magazine.

Can you blame her?!

Not only did Kathy appear in SI Swimsuit a whopping 13 times, but she is also the ultimate businesswoman. In 1993, she founded her design and marketing company Kathy Ireland Worldwide, which went on to be incredibly lucrative. As a result, the supermodel was named one of Forbestop 50 most successful women in 2015

Talk about GOALS!

If Ashley continues to take notes from our girl Kathy, something tells us she’ll have no trouble continuing to build her own empire!

See all of Ashley’s stunning SI Swimsuit 2018 photos:

Ashley Graham in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by milkbaby bikini by Cat Thordarson.

Ashley Graham in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Morgan Lane.

Ashley Graham in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Top by Honey Punch. Swimsuit by Ola Vida.

Ashley Graham in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by milkbaby bikini by Cat Thordarson.

Ashley Graham in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Salty Mermaid.

Ashley Graham in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by IZTALI SWIM.

Ashley Graham in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Sports Illustrated Swim.

Ashley Graham in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Ola Vida.

Ashley Graham in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Top by Honey Punch. Swimsuit by Ola Vida.

Ashley Graham in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Salty Mermaid.

Ashley Graham in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Indah Clothing.

Ashley Graham in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by milkbaby bikini by Cat Thordarson.

Ashley Graham in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Swimsuits for All x Ashley Graham.

Ashley Graham in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by PEIXOTO.

Ashley Graham in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Ola Vida.

Ashley Graham in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by milkbaby bikini by Cat Thordarson.

Ashley Graham in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Morgan Lane.

Ashley Graham in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Salty Mermaid.

Ashley Graham in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Sports Illustrated Swim.

Ashley Graham in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Top by Honey Punch. Swimsuit by Ola Vida.

Ashley Graham in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Swimsuits for All x Ashley Graham.

Ashley Graham in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by IZTALI SWIM.

Ashley Graham in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Swimsuits for All x Ashley Graham.

Ashley Graham in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Ola Vida.

Ashley Graham in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by PEIXOTO.

Ashley Graham in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Swimsuits for All x Ashley Graham.

Ashley Graham in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Ola Vida.

Ashley Graham in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Swimsuits for All x Ashley Graham.

Ashley Graham in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Morgan Lane.

Ashley Graham in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by TAVIK.

Ashley Graham in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by INC Swim.

Ashley Graham in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Top by Honey Punch. Swimsuit by Ola Vida.

Ashley Graham in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Swimsuits for All x Ashley Graham.

Ashley Graham in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by PEIXOTO.

Ashley Graham in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Top by Honey Punch. Swimsuit by Ola Vida.

Ashley Graham in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Swimsuits for All x Ashley Graham.

Ashley Graham in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by TAVIK.

1 of 37
Ashley Graham 2018: Nevis

Advertisement

You May Like

More Swim Daily

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for Swimsuit Newsletters

The best of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit delivered right to your inbox.
Sign up Now
Modal message