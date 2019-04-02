Ashley Graham’s Business Role Model Is an SI Swimsuit Legend

Ashley Graham has always been vocal about how her mother is the ultimate role model in her life. Just last month, she opened up to Vogue Australia about their relationship, revealing that her mother taught her the power of positive affirmations at young age.

But while Mama Graham will forever be Ashley’s personal inspiration, she told Harper’s Bazaar Arabia that she looks up to a fellow Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model when it comes to expanding her modeling career into a business.

“My business role model is Kathy Ireland because she is the epitome of model turned mogul...and you know I’m trying to do the same thing,” Ashley said in a video with the magazine.

Can you blame her?!

Not only did Kathy appear in SI Swimsuit a whopping 13 times, but she is also the ultimate businesswoman. In 1993, she founded her design and marketing company Kathy Ireland Worldwide, which went on to be incredibly lucrative. As a result, the supermodel was named one of Forbes' top 50 most successful women in 2015.

Talk about GOALS!

If Ashley continues to take notes from our girl Kathy, something tells us she’ll have no trouble continuing to build her own empire!

See all of Ashley’s stunning SI Swimsuit 2018 photos:

