Kelsey Merritt is currently vacationing back home in the Philippines and luckily for us, she has been sharing all of her sun-soaked adventures on Instagram!

The 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit rookie is certainly no stranger to being in a bikini, and she seems to be practically living in one on this gorgeous getaway. From climbing a tree to grab a few coconuts, to perfectly posing in a rocky location, to just lounging by the pool, our girl Kelsey is definitely proving that there’s nothing she can’t do in a two-piece.

It’s safe to say we have some serious vacation envy!

All of these breathtaking photos have us reminiscing about our trip to the Bahamas with Kelsey for her unforgettable rookie shoot. We are SO ready to see all of Kelsey’s amazing photos when this year’s issue drops on May 8th.

And as if that wasn’t exciting enough, Kelsey and the rest of the beautiful ladies from the issue will be in Miami on May 10th and 11th to celebrate all things SI Swimsuit.

Want to join in on the fun? Get your ticket now at swimsuitonlocation.com!

See more of Kelsey’s hottest Instagram photos:

