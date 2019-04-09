Whether you’re rocking a sleek swimsuit, a sexy bra, or a fun workout set, our girl Myla Dalbesio wants you to feel like your best self. That’s why she collaborated with lingerie brand PrimmaDonna on an amazing new lifestyle collection that definitely deserves a place in your closet!

The collection has it all! From a lacy triange bra to a must-have bomber jacket, this line really is the perfect combination of street style meets comfort with a feminine twist! With the tagline “It’s all in you,” PrimaDonna and three-time Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model are letting women everywhere know that they can be whatever they want to be.

“The lingerie, swimwear, and accessories by PrimaDonna give me a sense of self-confidence and I want other women to feel that too,” Myla said when the collection was announced. “I hope that they will wear something from this collection and feel comfortable in it, that they feel like they can be themselves. That they can achieve anything. If you believe in yourself, the world is at your feet.”

We absolutley love that message, which is why we’re thrilled to say that two of the swimsuits from this collaboration will be featured in SI Swimsuit 2019!

“Having two of my suits included is even more than a dream come true, because I couldn’t have even dreamed something this epic would happen in my life!” Myla told SI Swimsuit. “It’s a joining of all the most incredible women I work with— the PrimaDonna team and the SI team... just beyond incredible.”

Be sure to check out the issue when it drops on May 8th to see Myla and fellow SI Swimsuit model Hunter McGrady wearing these gorgeous designs!

See all of Myla’s SI Swimsuit 2018 photos!

