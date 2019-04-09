Samantha Hoopes Is Pregnant With Her First Child!

Samantha Hoopes is going to be a mom! The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model took to Instagram on Tuesday to announce that she is expecting her first child with fiance Salvatore Palella. To say that we are beaming with excitement for the happy couple is an understatement!

“We are so happy to finally announce baby Palella arriving in August!” Samantha captioned an adorable photo showing offer her baby bump. “This journey so far has opened my eyes to how beautiful the woman’s body is! It’s truly incredible what nature can do and what love between two people can create.”

It’s safe to say our girl is definitely GLOWING.

Congrats, Samantha!!

See all of Samantha’s stunning SI Swimsuit 2018 photos:

