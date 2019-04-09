Samantha Hoopes Is Pregnant With Her First Child!

The gorgeous mom-to-be will appear in her sixth SI Swimsuit issue this year, which drops on May 8th!

By Xandria James
April 09, 2019

Samantha Hoopes is going to be a mom! The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model took to Instagram on Tuesday to announce that she is expecting her first child with fiance Salvatore Palella. To say that we are beaming with excitement for the happy couple is an understatement!

“We are so happy to finally announce baby Palella arriving in August!” Samantha captioned an adorable photo showing offer her baby bump. “This journey so far has opened my eyes to how beautiful the woman’s body is! It’s truly incredible what nature can do and what love between two people can create.”

It’s safe to say our girl is definitely GLOWING. 

Congrats, Samantha!! 

See all of Samantha’s stunning SI Swimsuit 2018 photos:

Samantha Hoopes in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Haus of PinkLemonaid.

Samantha Hoopes in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by beijobaby.

Samantha Hoopes in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Liza Bruce at Shrimpton Couture.

Samantha Hoopes in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit By Hunza G.

Samantha Hoopes in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Lola and Lamar.

Samantha Hoopes in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Haus of PinkLemonaid.

Samantha Hoopes in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Haus of PinkLemonaid.

Samantha Hoopes in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Sports Illustrated Swim.

Samantha Hoopes in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Haus of PinkLemonaid.

Samantha Hoopes in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Lola and Lamar.

Samantha Hoopes in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by TeenyB Bikini Couture.

Samantha Hoopes in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Billabong x It's Now Cool.

Samantha Hoopes in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Top by No Bra Club.

Samantha Hoopes in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Lybethras.

Samantha Hoopes in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Billabong x It's Now Cool.

Samantha Hoopes in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Sports Illustrated Swim.

Samantha Hoopes in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by beijobaby.

Samantha Hoopes in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Haus of PinkLemonaid.

Samantha Hoopes in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Haus of PinkLemonaid.

Samantha Hoopes in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Lybethras.

Samantha Hoopes in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Hunza G.

Samantha Hoopes in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Billabong x It's Now Cool.

Samantha Hoopes in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Haus of PinkLemonaid.

Samantha Hoopes in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Liza Bruce at Shrimpton Couture.

Samantha Hoopes in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by TeenyB Bikini Couture.

Samantha Hoopes in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Sports Illustrated Swim.

Samantha Hoopes in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by beijobaby.

Samantha Hoopes in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by INC Swim.

Samantha Hoopes in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Haus of PinkLemonaid.

Samantha Hoopes in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by INDAH CLOTHING.

Samantha Hoopes in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Billabong x It's Now Cool.

Samantha Hoopes in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by INDAH CLOTHING.

Samantha Hoopes in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Haus of PinkLemonaid.

Samantha Hoopes in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by INC Swim.

Samantha Hoopes in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by beijobaby.

Samantha Hoopes in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Sports Illustrated Swim.

Samantha Hoopes in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by INDAH CLOTHING.

Samantha Hoopes in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Haus of PinkLemonaid.

Samantha Hoopes in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Billabong x It's Now Cool.

Samantha Hoopes in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Lybethras.

Samantha Hoopes in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by TeenyB Bikini Couture.

Samantha Hoopes in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Lola and Lamar.

1 of 42
Samantha Hoopes 2018: Nevis

Advertisement

You May Like

More Swim Daily

Modal message