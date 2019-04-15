Attention all aspiring-Sports Illustrated Swimsuit models!

We're headed back to Miami in July for our third-annual open casting call, and we want to see YOU there.

Think you have what it takes to be the next Camille Kostek or Olivia Culpo? Have you dreamed of seeing yourself on the pages of our annual issue next to names like Hunter McGrady, Jasmine Sanders and Barbara Palvin? Now's your chance to show us what you've got!

We’re searching for women who are excited about representing and being a part of the iconic SI Swimsuit brand. Personality is paramount. While we do look for fresh, beautiful faces, SI Swimsuit has always been an industry leader in inclusivity. We welcome all body types, ethnicities and note there is no “industry standard" height requirement. We want to work with models who understand the value of the SI Swimsuit platform and want to take advantage of all that it offers. So if that’s you, we want to hear from you!

At SI Swimsuit On Location, attendees will get a chance to mingle with SI Swimsuit editors and models, receive advice for how to stand out in this year's upcoming model search, and have time to submit a video in one of our interactive rooms. From those videos, we will invite a lucky selection of women to experience a few on-site surprises and have an advance chance to progress to Round #2 of our model search in July.

Can't make it to our SI Swimsuit fan experience on May 10 and 11 for the first shot at getting in front of our editors? Don't worry! There are two other ways to be considered. Please submit a 60-second video of yourself on Instagram by tagging @si_swimsuit and using the hasthag #SISwimSearch. In addition, please email the Instagram link to your posted video to siswimsuitcastings@simail.com. Your video is your opportunity to convince us why you should be a part of the SI Swimsuit family, so get creative and show us who you are!

We will begin accepting video submissions on May 27.

Think you'll shine better and brighter in person? We want to see it! Pack your bags and book your flights, because SI Swimsuit is headed back to Miami Swim Week in July for our second-annual, in-person, open casting call. No invitation needed — just show up to the open casting call, ready to impress! For established models coming, please bring a book or comp card with you, but don't worry if you're new to the modeling game — we want to meet you, too. Attendees will meet us at the W South Beach, via the 2201 Collins Ave. entrance.

Stay tuned for additional details and exact dates and times for the in-person casting call.