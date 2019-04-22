Winnie Harlow is here to set the record straight: she isn’t “suffering” from vitiligo.

During an appearance on The Jonathan Ross Show, Winnie got real about what it’s like to be a public figure with the condition, which results in the loss of pigmentation from certain areas of her skin.

The Canadian model expressed her frustration over seeing articles that frame her experience with vitiligo as weakening, adding that she doesn’t think it is another person’s place to tell her whether or not she is “suffering.”

“I don’t feel like I am suffering,” Winnie said. “I am conquering, I am living, I am living my best life in the way that I can and thriving.”

This isn’t the first time that Winnie has spoken out about this topic. Last year she took to Instagram to highlight the issue after being referred to as a “vitiligo sufferer” in a British newspaper.

“I AM NOT SUFFERING!” Winnie wrote. “If anything I’m SUCCEEDING at showing people that their differences don’t make them WHO they are!”

We couldn’t love that message more. Winnie is proof that a person’s differences do not limit their potential.

From walking in the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, to appearing on countless magazine covers, to landing a spot as an SI Swimsuit 2019 rookie, it’s safe to say Winnie is definitely thriving.

See Winnie’s best Instagram photos:

