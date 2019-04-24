Our girl Hunter McGrady is ready to say “I do” to her fiance Brian Keys! But before taking that walk down the aisle, the bride-to-be enjoyed an incredible bachelorette weekend in Yountville, California with her sister and closest friends!

Hunter shared moments from the trip on her Instagram page and, we have to say, it looked like the ultimate girls getaway. From adorable customized Smirnoff bottles to matching pajamas for the whole group, the weekend was the perfect combination of fun and relaxation.

Whether they were enjoying a delicious breakfast in their villa at The Hotel Villagio or sipping wine in the Bella Winery cave, the celebration was everything Hunter had dreamed of and more!

“We aren’t huge partiers so we all really enjoyed relaxing, wine tasting, lounging by the pool,” Hunter said, adding that the weekend made her even more excited to go from Miss to Mrs.

“I am so giddy and excited for our wedding,” she said.

We are counting down the days until we get to see Hunter on her big day. We just know she is going to make a STUNNING bride!

