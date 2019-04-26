The one and only Alex Morgan is a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2019 cover model! The United States Women’s National Team (USWNT) captain joins Tyra Banks and Camille Kostek, who also have their own covers for this year’s issue.

Alex is no stranger to posing for SI Swimsuit. She made her debut in the magazine in 2012, rocking body paint like a pro, and returned two years later for a stunning photoshoot in Guana Island. This year, she was back and better than ever on the beautiful island of St. Lucia.

She is one of four USWNT players to be featured in the 2019 issue. In fact, Alex herself hand selected her co-captain Megan Rapione, Crystal Dunn, and Abby Dahlkemper to help her represent this incredibly talented and fierce team in the magazine.

“I felt like it was important to really show the diversity of this team, as well as show the youth and the experienced players,” Alex told SI Swimsuit.

On the heels of heading to her third World Cup with the USWNT, the 29-year-old is at the top of her game. But not only are we impressed with her accomplishments on the soccer field, we also admire Alex’s devotion to continuously standing up for watch she believes in.

“Although she is a team player in every sense of the word, Alex Morgan is so much more than just an elite athlete,” said SI Swimsuit editor MJ Day. “From winning a World Cup, to fighting for fair and equal compensation for women, along with the rest of the US Women’s soccer team, she represents all that is confident, strong and beautiful.”

On International Women’s Day 2019, Alex and her teammates filed a lawsuit against the United States Soccer Federation, calling out the gender inequities that exist within the sport.

Not only does the lawsuit send a message to the soccer world, but it is a truly inspiring step in the right direction for women’s equality. Even while training for the biggest soccer tournament in the world, Alex has still lent her voice to this important issue.

We are thrilled to have such a powerful woman on one of our covers this year, and honored to have such a wonderful representation of the USWNT in the magazine.

See all of Alex Morgan's SI Swimsuit 2019 photos:

