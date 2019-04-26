We are beyond excited to announce that our girl Camille Kostek is a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2019 cover model!

A lot can happen in two years! It feels like just yesterday Camille caught the attention of the SI Swimsuit team when she submitted her video for the magazine’s first-ever open casting call. From being named a co-winner of the #SISwimSearch competition, to landing her very own cover, Camille is proof that anyone can turn their dreams into reality.

Over the past year, Camille has truly blossomed into not just an incredible model, but into someone who epitomizes the SI Swimsuit brand. Whether she is fiercely using her Instagram platform to promote body positivity, speaking with undergraduate college students about self-love and empowerment, or working on projects like her collection with Dune Jewelry, Camille is well on her way to becoming a total BOSS.

Not to mention, she does it all with a smile...and a little booty shaking! Camille’s infectious #NeverNotDancing motto has encouraged women (and some men) around the world to let loose and find a little joy in each day by breaking out their best dance moves.

Before heading to Kangaroo Island, South Australia for her shoot with photographer Josie Clough, we spent the day with Camille in Foxborough, Massachusetts to learn a little bit more about this rookie. The former Patriots cheerleader took us on a tour of the squad’s clubhouse, brought us to her go-to restaurants in the neighborhood, and even showed us her killer pre-photoshoot workout routine.

As the first model to shoot for SI Swimsuit 2019, Camille started things off in magical way. She may be a rookie this year, but Camille has been waiting for this moment her whole life and it definitely shows!

“A short year ago, Camille Kostek was a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model search hopeful, vying for a coveted rookie spot in the 2019 issue,” said SI Swimsuit editor MJ Day. “Today, an image from the first shoot of her career graces the cover. Homegrown in every sense of the world, it’s been incredible to watch Camille come into her own in this space and use her influence to address some of the trappings that come with being a public personality. In a short amount of time, she has leveraged the power of her brand to inspire and educate others while at the same time persuing her own dreams. She is a star on the rise.”

See all of Camille's beautiful SI Swimsuit 2019 photos:

