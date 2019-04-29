Talk about a power couple! Tennis star Sloane Stephens revealed that she is engaged to United States Men’s National Team forward Jozy Altidore, and we are beyond happy for the two of them!

The 2017 U.S. Open champion kept the Instagram announcement simple, posting an incredibly cute photo of her and her fiance with the caption “Forever yes.”

Jozy shared an equally adorable photo to his own Instagram page.

The athletes first met in the fifth grade while growing up in Florida, but didn’t begin dating until 2016.

“I don’t think there’s been a more positive person in my corner that I’ve had,” Sloane said of Jozy in an interview with The New York Times in 2017, adding that he helped her stay in good spirits after she suffered a stress fracture that kept her away from the tennis court for 11 months.

These two are total relationship goals and we cannot wait to see this gorgeous bride-to-be head down the aisle!

