Yes, you read that right. The one and only Tyra Banks is on the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2019!

Are you screaming with excitement? Because we definitely are.

Tyra made her SI Swimsuit debut in 1993 with a shoot in the Florida Keys and then returned to the magazine in 1996, landing the cover spot alongside Valeria Mazza. The following year, she became the first black woman to earn a solo SI Swimsuit cover after a stunning photoshoot on Harbour Island, Bahamas. Seriously, who could forget that iconic polka dot bikini?

Tyra helped pave the way for women of color in the modeling industry and continues to inspire young models today, including our very own Danielle Herrington. Last year, Tyra helped us surprise Danielle with her 2018 cover reveal. Let's just say, there wasn't a dry eye in the room!

The legend’s undeniable beauty and insane ability to nail every frame during a photoshoot are only just part of what makes her such an inspiration. Tyra is also the ultimate business woman. From television host and producer, to author, to actress, she truly takes career goals to a whole new level.

“Tyra Banks is the epitome of what we hope for all the women who are a part of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit,” said editor MJ Day. “What she has achieved so far in her career is extraordinary. She has parlayed a modeling career into phenomenal success that spans multiple industries and resonates with people on a global scale. She has refused to be singularly defined and is constantly working to inspire everyone within her reach.”

We love seeing Tyra killing it with everything she takes on, but we think we’ve waited long enough to get her back in front of the camera!

Twenty-two years after that unforgettable cover, the queen of the “smize” herself is back and better than ever.

See all of Tyra's stunning SI Swimsuit 2019:

