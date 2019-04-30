Private villas, chili lobster and turquoise waters — Grand Isle Resort is calling your name!

We love getting to go to the Bahamas, especially when it’s with gorgeous Sports Illustrated Swimsuit rookies Kelsey Merritt, Winnie Harlow and Olivia Brower! But these ladies weren’t the only things that made our stay in Exuma so memorable. From the stunning scenery to amazing adventures, every minute of our time there was absolutely perfect!

Every good trip starts with a great hotel, and that’s what you’ll get when you stay at the Grand Isle Resort. This luxury getaway offers a variety of villas, ranging from one to four bedrooms, to meet all of your vacation needs. The amenities at these gorgeous villas will make you feel right at home. With marble bathtubs, gourmet kitchens and plush furniture, you’ll never want you leave!

But when you do venture out of your room, there is plenty to do! Whether you’re in the mood for private dining overlooking the ocean or a day at the spa, Grand Isle has everything you could dream of.

We were also lucky enough to receive much of our boat transportation around Exuma from Sun Fun Tours. Captain Tyrone Munroe even planned a day of adventure for us during our time there. We swam with sharks and turtles, snorkeled through Thunderball Grotto, visited Iguana Island, and more!

We can’t say enough good things about our time in Exuma. Stop what you’re doing and add this incredible destination to your list of places to visit right now!

FAQS Everything you need to know before you stay at Grand Isle Resort.

Where is Grand Isle Resort?

Grand Isle Resort & Spa overlooks the stunning turquoise waters in Emerald Bay, Great Exuma.

How do I get to Grand Isle Resort?

Guests can travel by commercial plane, private plane and private boats. If you’re a really good swimmer, you might be able to swim from Miami ... just kidding!

How far is Grand Isle Resort from the airport?

Grand Isle Resort is about a 10-minute scenic car ride from the Georgetown Airport.

What is Exuma best known for?

Anyone who has seen a James Bond movie or Pirates of the Caribbean will be familiar with Exuma because they were filmed here.

Exuma also offers some amazing stargazing since a variety of famous celebrities have found their own paradise here, including Nicolas Cage, David Copperfield, Johnny Depp, Faith Hill and Tim McGraw, Eddie Murphy, Tyler Perry – just to name a few.

Exuma is most known for its infamous swimming pigs.

In addition, Exuma has some of the most beautiful and amazingly clear turquoise waters in the world – offering a paradise for divers.

There are over 365 little islands called Cays – you could visit a new one for every day of the year.

What type of accommodations are offered at Grand Isle Resort?

Grand Isle Resort is comprised of one-to-four-bedroom luxury villas that come equipped with full gourmet kitchens, separate living rooms, spacious in-suite bathrooms, cozy bedrooms and outdoor patio space.

Is Grand Isle Resort on the beach?

Grand Isle Resort is situated next to Emerald Bay Beach. Both of our infinity pools are just steps away from the sand — ready for you to enjoy.

What activities are provided through Grand Isle Resort?

Grand Isle Resort offers daily activities, including beach volleyball, paddle boarding, snorkeling and more. In addition, Grand Isle Resort offers offsite excursions such as the Private Island Experience and Shark Tagging Adventure.

What are some of the most popular activities booked by hotel guests?

Guests love the swimming with the pigs excursions, private harbor boat tours and ATV tours.

What is included in my hotel rate at Grand Isle Resort?

• Nonmotorized water sports equipment

• Access to fitness center

• Wireless Internet access

• Daily cleaning service

Is there a signature dish at Grand Isle Resort?

We are famous for our chili lobster, stir-fried in garlic and spices (ginger, lemongrass & coriander).

Is there a signature drink at Grand Isle Resort?

You have to order an Exuma Blue!

What makes Grand Isle Resort so special?

Grand Isle Resort offers exemplary service that makes each and every guest feel immediately at ease as soon as they come through the resort gates, which is further showcased through the repeat vacationers the resort sees every year.

