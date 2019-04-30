Have an African Adventure with Hemingways Expeditions

Traveling to safari in Kenya? Be sure to book with one of East Africa’s premier destination management companies, Hemingways Expeditions.

One of the best parts about traveling to East Africa is getting the chance to immerse yourself in all of the beauty this location has to offer. With Hemingways Expeditions, you’ll be able to go on the safari of a lifetime for the chance of experiencing the stunning scenery and amazing wildlife right before your eyes.

Hemingways Expeditions is one of East Africa’s premier destination management companies and part of Hemingways Holdings group of companies. The company has been organizing bespoke safaris throughout East Africa for over 50 years. Hemingways Expeditions partners with a select few of international tour operators and travel agents to create a bespoke safari experience using the best hotel and lodge operators in the region.

Hemingways Expeditions offers an experienced and passionate team of tour consultants, product managers and safari guides to ensure your trip is crafted to perfection. In addition to the bespoke itineraries, the company offers a refined selection of six signature itineraries capturing the very best of East African safaris.

We spoke with Hemingways Expeditions about how to plan the ultimate african Adventure!

FAQS Everything you need to know before booking a Hemingways Expeditions safari tour.

How was Hemingways Expeditions started?

It began in the late 1950s as the safari and leisure arm of Express Travel Group, a corporate travel agent.

Where does Hemingways Expeditions offer experiences?

Throughout East Africa, capturing the very best elements of a quintessential African safari. Learn more here: https://www.hemingways-expeditions.com/our-destinations/kenya.

Can I customize my itinerary?

We have a team of knowledgeable and experienced tour consultants who work with clients to understand their aims and plans for their trip and then design the very best itinerary to suit them.

What types of expeditions are offered and where?

We primarily offer safaris throughout East Africa but our range of expeditions also includes, for example, hiking the two great peaks of East Africa (Mount Kenya and Mount Kilimanjaro), enjoying the fantastic marine life and culture on the East African coast and community-based expeditions, where guests experience life in rural villages supporting a local community group.

Do you offer group trips?

Yes, we do offer group trips. We have scheduled signature itineraries which are perfect for groups including, for example, the Magical Kenya safari incorporating trips to the Masai Mara and Amboseli national park, Lake Naivasha and the Kenyan coast.

Does Hemingways Expeditions handle all booking and ground handling arrangements?

Yes, we are a full-service DMC and handle ground handling, road and air travel, hotel and lodging arrangements, excursions at the destinations, community visits and much more.

What is included in my booking? Are any amenities included?

The booking can be customized to a client’s personal budget, but generally we include travel insurance in-country.

What are some of the most popular itineraries booked?

You can find our most popular/signature itineraries here: https://www.hemingways-expeditions.com/signature-itineraries.

For an adventurous traveler, what types of trips does Hemingways Expeditions offer?

We offer the opportunity to hike the two great peaks of East Africa (Mount Kenya and Mount Kilimanjaro), enjoy the fantastic marine life and culture on the East African coast and community-based expeditions where guests experience life in rural villages supporting a local community group.

If I am looking for some R&R, what types of trips does Hemingways Expeditions offer?

We provide leisurely safaris at luxury lodges and beach retreats on the East African coast, incorporating wonderful wellness packages.

What are some budget traveler tips for booking a trip through Hemingways Expeditions offer?

Be honest with your budget to help us plan the best value for money trip

When is your highest-booking period?

Best booking period is January/February, but our peak travel period is July/August.

Does Hemingways Expeditions ever offer specials on any tours offered?

Yes, subscribe to our newsletter to receive information on specials: https://www.hemingways-expeditions.com/news.

Hemingways Expeditions: SI Swimsuit 2019