Hemingways Nairobi is a serene oasis in the center of a bustling, electric city!

Hemingways Nairobi is a 45-suite grand residence overlooking landscaped gardens and lush greenery – a luxurious haven in Nairobi. With a striking high-ceilinged lobby leading out to expansive terraces, Hemingways Nairobi is lavishly spacious. Suites are bright and airy with interiors inspired by classic Kenyan safari including netted four-poster beds and leather steamer trunks.

Positioned between Nairobi National Park and the foot of the Ngong Hills, the hotel is located to the southwest of the city in the peaceful, verdant suburb of Karen. It is generally believed that the suburb was named after Karen Blixen, the Danish author of Out of Africa.

Opened in 2013, the property is Hemingways Collection’s third luxury hotel in Kenya and its first in the vibrant capital city, Nairobi, the hub of East Africa and one of the most prominent cities in Africa.

FAQS Everything you need to know before you stay at Hemingways Nairobi.

Which properties make up the Hemingways Collection

Hemingways Nairobi, a member of Small Luxury Hotels of the World

Hemingways Watamu, a member of Small Luxury Hotels of the World

Hemingways Ol Seki Mara Camp

What is the history behind the Hemingways Collection?

The original Hemingways opened in November 1988 on the Kenyan coast in Watamu. Named after the famous author, explorer and fisherman, Ernest Hemingway, who traveled throughout Kenya, this iconic hotel has been a favorite holiday destination for many years, seeing the same guests return year after year for a hit of the famed Hemingways hospitality. The Collection was expanded in 2012 with the addition of a luxury boutique safari camp, Hemingways Ol Seki Mara, and then again in 2013 with the opening of the Collection’s flagship property, Hemingways Nairobi – a first-of-its-kind five-star luxury boutique hotel in Nairobi, which is now considered one of the finest hotels in Africa. Hemingways Collection is staffed by a dedicated team of hotel and hospitality professionals who all have the same vision – to be the best luxury boutique hotel collection in Africa.

How long has each property been around?

2007: Hemingways Ol Seki Mara Camp

2013: Hemingways Nairobi 1988, renovated

2018: Hemingways Watamu

How do I get to Hemingways Nairobi?

Hemingways Nairobi is a 30-minute drive from the international airport in Nairobi.

What activities are offered through the hotel?

Karen is the site of Karen Blixen’s farm, as highlighted in the film Out of Africa. Her house is now a museum and is worth a visit. Take an exhilarating trip to Nairobi National Park to see buffalo, giraffe, lion, leopard, baboon, zebra, wildebeest, rhino and cheetah. Adopt an orphaned elephant at the famed Daphne Sheldrick Elephant orphanage and experience a "giraffe kiss" with a rare Rothschild giraffe at the Giraffe Sanctury.

What is included in my hotel rate?

Hemingways Nairobi is a standard bed and breakfast rate.

What is the signature dish at Hemingways Nairobi?

We're famous for our Ostrich burger!

What makes Hemingways properties so special?

Once-in-a-lifetime opportunities to engage with wildlife matched with the incredible hospitality of our Kenyan staff and idyllic locations makes staying at Hemingways Collection properties special.



