Set on a rocky promontory overlooking the Isupukiai River Valley, Ol Seki Hemingways Mara is a private luxury tented camp, that enjoys panoramic views across a wilderness teeming with game on the Naboisho Conservancy, north of the Mara Reserve. The area provides a rare opportunity to experience wildlife viewing in a pristine setting away from mass tourism. Ol Seki guides, who know every inch of the bush, lead guests throughout the Conservancy and onto the Mara plains to experience once-in-a-lifetime encounters with Kenya’s extraordinary wildlife.

Encompassing 10 beautifully designed traditional safari tents, Ol Seki Hemingways Mara is an intimate oasis nestled among cordia and acacia trees, with views across the valley. Each spacious tent features a private deck, enables guests to view animals and birds in their natural habitat, or simply enjoy the stunning sunsets from the comfort of their tents.

FAQS Everything you need to know before you stay at Hemingways Ol Seki Mara Camp.

Which properties make up the Hemingways Collection?

Hemingways Nairobi, a member of Small Luxury Hotels of the World

Hemingways Watamu, a member of Small Luxury Hotels of the World

Hemingways Ol Seki Mara Camp

What is the history behind the Hemingways Collection?

The original Hemingways opened in November 1988 on the Kenyan coast in Watamu. Named after the famous author, explorer and fisherman, Ernest Hemingway, who traveled throughout Kenya, this iconic hotel has been a favorite holiday destination for many years, seeing the same guests return year after year for a hit of the famed Hemingways hospitality. The Collection was expanded in 2012 with the addition of a luxury boutique safari camp, Hemingways Ol Seki Mara, and then again in 2013 with the opening of the Collection’s flagship property, Hemingways Nairobi – a first-of-its-kind five-star luxury boutique hotel in Nairobi, which is now considered one of the finest hotels in Africa. Hemingways Collection is staffed by a dedicated team of hotel and hospitality professionals who all have the same vision – to be the best luxury boutique hotel collection in Africa.

How long has each property been around?

1988, renovated 2018: Hemingways Watamu

2007: Hemingways Ol Seki Mara Camp

2013: Hemingways Nairobi

How do I get to the camp?

Hemingways Ol Seki is a 45-minute flight from Nairobi to the private Ol Seki airstrip. Then it's just a 15-minute game-drive to the hotel from Ol Seki airstrip in the Masai Mara.

What activities are offered?

Located in the heart of Naboisho Conservancy, Ol Seki borders the Masai Mara Reserve, the home of the famous African safari. The 200 km² private conservancy limits entry to clients actually staying in the area which allows for an intimate safari experience and leaves the plains free for wildlife to thrive. Along with game drives, we also offer walking safaris, night game drives, cultural visits to local Masai villages, hot air balloon flights over the Mara plains and our incredible bush breakfasts.

What are some of the most popular activities booked by hotel guests at each property?

We offer game drives in the 200km² private conservancy offering an incredibly intimate safari experience. Along with game drives, we also offer walking safaris, night game drives, cultural visits to local Masai villages, hot air balloon flights over the Mara plains and our incredible bush breakfasts.

What is included in my hotel rate?

Hemingways Ol Seki offers a full-board experience with game-drives also included.

What is the signature dining experience at Ol Seki Mara Camp?

Breakfast in the bush is our signature dining experience.

What makes Hemingways properties so special?

Once-in-a-lifetime experiences to engage with wildlife, matched with the hospitality of our Kenyan staff and idyllic locations makes staying at Hemingways Collection properties special.

Courtesy of Hemingways Collections Courtesy of Hemingways Collections Courtesy of Hemingways Collections Courtesy of Hemingways Collections Courtesy of Hemingways Collections Courtesy of Hemingways Collections Courtesy of Hemingways Collections