Fly in Style with Kenya Airways

Kenya Airways is a member of the Sky Team Alliance, the second-largest airline alliance globally which includes Delta and Air France KLM.

Long flights can be stressful, but our 14-hour journey from New York City to Nairobi, Kenya, to shoot for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2019 was made easier thanks to Kenya Airways!

Kenya Airways, a member of the Sky Team Alliance, is a leading African airline flying to 53 destinations worldwide, 45 of which are in Africa, and carries more than four million passengers annually. The airline also flies to Europe, Middle East and Asia, and will be launching its 54th and 55th destinations, Rome and Geneva, this June. It continues to modernize its fleet with its 32 aircraft being some of the youngest in Africa. The onboard service is renowned, and the lie-flat business-class seat on the wide-body aircraft is consistently voted among the world’s top.

Kenya Airways takes pride for being in the forefront of connecting Africa to the world and the world to Africa through its hub at the new ultra-modern Terminal 1A at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi. Kenya Airways celebrated 40 years of operations in January 2017 and was named Africa's Leading Airline 2017 by the World Travel Awards.

We caught up with the airline to learn everything you need to know about traveling with Kenya Airways!

FAQs Everything you need to know before a flight on Kenya Airways.

What is Kenya Airways known for?

Kenya Airways (KQ) is known for its warm, caring and truly African hospitality.

How often does Kenya Airways fly from New York's JFK airport to Nairobi?

Kenya Airways has 5 weekly nonstop flights to Nairobi, Kenya. The flying time is 14.5 – 15 hrs and operates its flagship Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner with 234 seats capacity, 30 of which are in business class. KQ offers a signature meal onboard ,which includes a plated service for Business class.

KQ 002: NBO to JFK, Departs 23:25, Arrives 06:25+1

KQ 003: JFK to NBO, Departs 12:25, Arrives 10:55+1

Courtesy of Kenya Airways Courtesy of Kenya Airways

How do I get to Watamu on Kenya Airways?

Kenya Airways partners with Jambojet (a local and regional carrier), which offer daily flights to Malindi, 15-20 minutes away from Watamu Beach. You can book a connecting flight on Kenya-airways.com direct to Malindi. Additionally, KQ has multiple daily flights to Mombasa, approximately a 1.5 hour drive to Watamu.

How do I get to Ol Seki, Kenya, on Kenya Airways?

Ol Seki is located at the Maasai Mara’s Naboisho Conservancy in Narok, Kenya. Jomo Kenyatta International Airport is a short distance away from Nairobi’s Wilson airport, where local carriers offer daily flights to the Maasai Mara. Additional, guests can access the Maasai Mara by road, which is about a five-to-seven-hour journey.

When should I look for the best fares on Kenya Airways from New York's JFK airport to Nairobi?

To get the best deals visit Kenya-airways.com and subscribe to our newsletter to always be in the know of deals and offers.

Courtesy of Kenya Airways Courtesy of Kenya Airways

What are your tips for surviving the 14-hour flight from New York City to Nairobi?

Make the most of your travel experience and upgrade to business class to enjoy our fully flatbed seats and a personalized service.

What are your tips for getting off a 14-hour flight and still looking like an SI Swimsuit model?

Hydrate frequently; drink a lot of water. Wear warm and comfy clothing. Stretch and walk about during the flight. And be sure to moisturize to avoid cracked lips.

What should I pack in my carry-on?

Be sure to keep your important documents – passport, formal identification, etc. — in your carry-on. Also pack cash to spend on duty free, a USB charging cable, something warm, and a good book to pass the time.

What is provided in the Kenya Airways overnight pack?

We offer an amenity kit in business class with eye shades, a pair of socks, ear plugs, a pen, a brush, toothbrush and toothpaste.

Courtesy of Kenya Airways Courtesy of Kenya Airways

What type of food does Kenya Airways serve to passengers on a 14-hour flight?

From New York we offer a lunch, a snack, dinner service, and from Nairobi dinner, a snack and breakfast. We offer a carefully crafted menu that highlights African signature dishes and international delicacies, serviced with a fine selection of beverages.

What makes Kenya Airways so special?

It is the only African carrier that offers round-trip, nonstop flights from East Africa to New York and vice-versa, offering guests a vast choice of multiple connections to 45 Africa destinations.