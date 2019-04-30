Get some much-needed R&R during a stay at Marigot Bay Resort in St. Lucia.

Our time in St. Lucia was a trip to remember! We were lucky enough to get to experience this stunning island with United States Women’s National Team members Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe, Crystal Dunn and Abby Dahlkemper. With this talented group of women, we spent all four days in St. Lucia shooting on the west side of the island, capturing the beautiful scenery all around us.

When we weren’t on location, we were busy enjoying our time at the Marigot Bay Resort & Marina. This luxurious vacation spot offers unfettered access to a premier Marina alongside a five-star resort with amazing amenities and services. This secluded hideaway is the perfect spot to enjoy island relaxation and immersion.

The resort has everything you need for the ultimate getaway. From an amazing spa, to two infinity pools, to incredible cuisines, you’ll be planning your next trip to St. Lucia before you even leave! Trust us – you’ll be dreaming about the resort’s fresh ceviche until you come back for more!

And with so many daily activities, you’ll get to experience all that St. Lucia has to offer. If you can picture yourself doing yoga surrounded by luscious greenery, ziplining through the rainforest, sailing through crystal clear waters, and more, then the Marigot Bay Resort & Marina is definitely the place for you!

FAQS Everything You Need to Know About Marigot Bay Resort.

Where is Marigot Bay Resort?

Marigot Bay Resort is on the Northwest coast of the island of St. Lucia outside of the city of Castries.

How do I get to Marigot Bay Resort?

Direct flights to Hewanorra International airport (UVF) are available from many major U.S. cities, including New York, Boston, Miami, Chicago, Atlanta and Charlotte and more flights are seasonal. Airport transfers can be arranged in advance through our personal assistants’ service.

How far is Marigot Bay Resort from the airport?

Marigot Bay Resort is approximately 60 minutes or 37 miles away from the airport.

Which types of accommodations are offered at Marigot Bay Resort and Marina?

Marigot Bay Resort offers deluxe accommodations starting with guestrooms at (915 square feet). and luxury suites up to three-bedroom penthouses from (1345 square feet – 3200 square feet). Both offer resort views and bay views.

Which activities are provided through Marigot Bay Resort?

All activities are booked by our personal assistants — from on-property spa treatments, rum-tasting experience to offshore boating excursions and rainforest zip-lining. Complimentary activities include a facial scrubmaking class, cocoa tea demonstration, a Marigot Bay ridge climb, coconut experience and an insider’s tour of the marina.

What is unique about the spa at Marigot Bay Resort?

The spa sets itself apart with indigenous St. Lucian treatments that incorporate local traditions and ingredients, from the volcanic mud and sulfur minerals from Soufriere, to bamboo sticks, cinnamon, nutmeg and more. There is also a signature moon cycle spa treatment series.

Can I access the Pitons from Marigot Bay Resort?

You can access the Pitons by boat or land excursion.

What is Marina Village?

The Marina Village is a casual meeting place for resort and Marina guests. It has a grocery store, bank/ATM, Hurricane Hole restaurant resort and swimwear boutiques. Marina Village is on the west-end side of Marigot Bay Resort, where luxury megayachts are moored.

If I have a boat and keep it at Marina Village, can I access the restaurants and amenities offered at Marigot Bay Resort?

Marina guests are encouraged to use all the resort's amenities.

Does Marigot Bay Resort work with any outside tour companies?

Yes — while all activities are booked by the guest’s personal assistant, the PA works with local and reliable tour operators to execute all excursions.

What are some of the most popular activities booked by hotel guests?

The rum tasting is a Marigot Bay Resort guest favorite, along with zip-ling of the rain forest, followed by sunset cruises.

What is included in my hotel rate at Marigot Bay Resort? What amenities are included?

Suite amenities: Private plunge pool in select suites, Italian Aster Cucina fitted open-plan kitchen, Stainless Steel Neff appliances, Espresso machine, Washer and dryer, Spacious living room, Dining room, Refrigerator, Bose sound music system with MP3 input

Personal assistants: Before the guest even sets foot in the resort, the resort’s personal assistants will call to ensure that everything is arranged according to preferences. Throughout the guest's stay, personal assistants are accessible to ensure that every aspect of their Marigot Bay and Resort experience is memorable.

Additional amenities:

-Welcome amenity

-Complimentary water ferry transfers around the bay

-Complimentary refreshment center in each room that includes nonalcoholic beverages

-Daily poolside amenity

-24-hour access to fitness centre

-Cabana service at pool

-Complimentary wireless Internet

-Complimentary nightly turndown service

-Flexible check-in and check-out times

-Five Complimentary pieces of pressing

-24-hour in-room dining and beverage service

How many restaurants at Marigot Bay Resort?

Four restaurants: The Grill at 14*61 offers upscale dining. The Brut Bar offers sushi and selection locally inspired dishes, The Rum Cave features tapas style dining and Hurricane Hole offers a casual menu.

Is there a signature dish at Marigot Bay Resort?

Our signature dishes are the grilled pot fish with spiced pumpkin puree and the classic saltfish is a local favorite.

Is there a signature drink at Marigot Bay Resort?

The resort’s welcome drink is a spiced rum tea cocktail with indigenous spices. Another fan favorite is the Marigot Basil, a flavorful twist on a classic mojito.

