For an unforgettable Costa Rican vacation, you'll want to visit this hotel, perched high on the hilltop above the new walkable town of Las Catalinas.

We absolutely love Costa Rica! For our second Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2019 photoshoot, we traveled to the stunning Central American country with Hunter McGrady, Barbara Palvin, Lais Ribeiro, Kate Bock and Jasmine Sanders. From the beautiful rainforests to the breathtaking blue waters, Costa Rica is definitely the ultimate destination.

We were definitely living the pura vida lifestyle at the amazing OCiO Villas by Casa Chameleon Hotels. These private getaways are nestled in the jungle, giving you a front-row look at Costa Rica’s natural beauty. Luxurious doesn’t even begin to describe the villas. From infinity pools, to sweeping terraces, to delicious meals prepared by OCiO’s head chef, this was one location we did not want to leave.

Costa Rica is also an amazing destination if you’re looking for adventure! After her photo shoot, we took Lais to Hotel Rio Perdido, where she zip-lined through paradise and swam in the soothing hot springs. In the mood to experience even more of what Costa Rica has to offer? Rio Perdido encourages guests to enjoy scenic hikes, try mountain biking and even go white-water tubing.

Costa Rica really is one of the best places to visit if you’re looking for the perfect balance of fun and relaxation. We’d definitely recommend this gorgeous location to anyone on the hunt for an unforgettable vacation!

FAQS Everything you need to know before staying at Casa Chameleon at Las Catalinas.

Where is Casa Chameleon at Las Catalinas?

Casa Chameleon at Las Catalinas is located on Costa Rica’s pristine and exotic Guanacaste peninsula, and the hotel is perched high on the hilltop above the new walkable town of Las Catalinas.

How do I get to Casa Chameleon at Las Catalinas? How far is Casa Chameleon at Las Catalinas from an airport?

The quickest route to Casa Chameleon at Las Catalinas is to fly into Liberia, Costa Rica (LIR), and then it’s just over an hour ride by car to the hotel. Travelers who enjoy the scenic route can choose to fly into San Jose, Costa Rica (SJO), which is 4.5 hours by car to Las Catalinas. And for those who want the ultimate luxury experience, our concierge is happy to arrange for a helicopter transfer.

Any interesting historic notes about Casa Chameleon at Las Catalinas?

Casa Chameleon was the first resort to open in the exciting new beach town of Las Catalinas. Quickly becoming a crown jewel of Costa Rica, Las Catalinas, though a young town, seems wise beyond its years. Physically, the town is dotted with walkable streets and plazas where vehicles are prohibited. What really sets this destination apart is the 80 km of hiking and mountain biking trails that lead directly from your villa, as well as several spectacular beaches within walking distance.

What type of accommodations are offered at Casa Chameleon at Las Catalinas?

We have 21 villas, each with its own personal salt-water plunge pool, ocean views and minimalist contemporary design which reflect our philosophy of handcrafted eclectic elegance.

What activities are provided through Casa Chameleon at Las Catalinas?

There is no shortage of opportunities for adventures on land or at sea! We also work with WAKE Spa to provide luxury spa treatments in the privacy and comfort of your own villa.

Does Casa Chameleon at Las Catalinas work with outside tour companies?

We work with the best of the best tour providers, including Origen Escapes.

What are some of the most popular activities booked by hotel guests?

Guests love the Catamaran Tour of the Guanacaste Coast and the Congo Trail Canopy Tour!

What is included in my hotel rate at Casa Chameleon at Las Catalinas? What amenities are included?

Daily breakfast, WiFi , parking and complimentary local and international phone calls are included with your rate.

Is there a signature dish at Casa Chameleon at Las Catalinas?

You'll love our chef’s ceviche featuring the fresh-caught fish of the day.

Are there signature drinks at Casa Chameleon at Las Catalinas?

The Tico old fashioned with Costa Rican rum, tapa de dulce and orange bitters are our favorite drinks.

What makes Casa Chameleon at Las Catalinas so special?

Casa Chameleon at Las Catalinas is perched high on the hilltop above the new walkable town of Las Catalinas located five minutes away. If you look to the sea from Las Catalinas, the Pacific Ocean stretches in every direction and beckons with countless activities. Beaches, swells and warm waters make for fantastic swimming, snorkeling, diving, kayaking and more. Turning your gaze toward land, you’ll find more than 1,000 acres of tropical forest, hills and valleys to explore on foot, bike or horseback.

