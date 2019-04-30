SI Swimsuit 2019 Destinations: Costa Rica

SI SWIMSUIT DESTINATIONS: SOUTH AUSTRALIA | KENYA | EXUMA | NASSAU | PUERTO VALLARTA | ST. LUCIA

Looking for the perfect destination for your next getaway? Look no further than Costa Rica! You’ll definitely be living the pura vida in this stunning tropical location. From luscious rain forests, to tranquil hot springs, to fine sandy beaches, adventure is around every corner in this beautiful country. Once you experience everything that Costa Rica has to offer, you may never want to leave!

FAQS Everything you need to know before a trip to Costa Rica

Where is Costa Rica?

Costa Rica is in Central America, bordering with Nicaragua to the north, Panama to the south, the Pacific Ocean to the west and the Caribbean Sea to the east.

How do I get to Costa Rica?

There are two international airports SJO (San Jose), the capital in the central valley, and LIR (Liberia), Capital of the Guanacaste region on the North Pacific Coast.

What is Costa Rica known for?

Costa Rica is known for its nature, fauna and flora, renewable energy, coffee, surf and pura vida. Costa Rica accounts for only 0.03% of the earth's surface (it is only 51.100 km2), but it contains nearly 6% of the world's biodiversity. Its natural wealth, both in species and ecosystems, is partly explained by its geographical position.

What is the weather like year round in Costa Rica?

The weather is tropical with two seasons. It is green with scattered rains from May until November ,and golden, dry and warm from December to April.

What is the best time of year to travel to Costa Rica?

All year-round! October is the rainiest month on the Pacific side, but it's a great time to visit the Caribbean side.

What is the topography like in Costa Rica?

Costa Rica has a mountain range that runs from north to south, dividing the Pacific and Caribbean sides. The mountain range creates different weather scenarios for both sides during the year.

What should you pack for a trip to Costa Rica?

We recommend packing a hat, water bottle (NOT PLASTIC), swimsuit, water and hiking shoes, loose long-sleeved shirts, quick-dry clothing, long, loose pants, a raincoat and a head lamp.

What should I bring home from Costa Rica?

You should bring home great memories, coffee and dried pineapple.

What animals will I see in Costa Rica?

We have four species of monkeys, hundreds of birds and iguanas. Our marine life includes dolphins, whales, manta rays, sharks, turtles, sloths, raccoons and many special types of insects.

What are the top beaches in Costa Rica?

Our top five beaches are Avallenas, Pavones, Conchal, Manzallino, Nosara and Santa Teresa.

What are the top five surfing beaches in Costa Rica?

The best places to surf are Santa Teresa, Guiones, Playa Grande, Pavones and Tamarindo.

What are some must-have meals in Costa Rica?

You should definitely try chifrijo, casado, arroz con pollo, arroz de maiz and ceviche.

What are some must-have drinks in Costa Rica?

Be sure to drink a chili guaro, mojito, chicha or vino de coyol.

What are the top must-see places in Costa Rica?

Be sure to check out the volcano, Pacific beach, Caribbean beach and Blue Water River.

What are the top must-have experiences in Costa Rica?

You'll want to experience animal encounters, night hikes, ocean explorations diving and flying over the island.

For an adventure backpacker/outdoorsy type of traveler, what can I experience in Costa Rica?

Costa Rica offers great hiking, rafting, zip-lining, horse riding, surfing, snorkeling, diving and mountain biking.

If I am looking for some R&R, what can I do in Costa Rica?

For a relaxing trip, check out our amazing spas, thermal springs and waterfalls.

What are some budget traveler tips for those going to Costa Rica?

Public transportation is pretty good. You can move around the country with local buses. For food, casado is a cheap dish that will satisfy your need for energy.

Why Costa Rica?

It’s pura vida all year long!