SI Swimsuit 2019 Destinations: St. Lucia

The perfect Caribbean is getaway is just a few hours away on the beautiful beaches of St. Lucia.

SI SWIMSUIT DESTINATIONS: SOUTH AUSTRALIA | COSTA RICA | KENYA | EXUMA | NASSAU | PUERTO VALLARTA | ST. LUCIA

St. Lucia is the perfect island for all of your vacation dreams! Anyone who sets foot onto this captivating location will fall in love with everything it has to offer. From the famous Pitons, to stunning waterfalls, to dazzling rainforests, the beauty of St. Lucia is unmatched. You’ll be surrounded by a vibrant culture and history everywhere you go on this one-of-a-kind island. Whether you’re looking for romance, adventure, relaxation or a combination of all three, St. Lucia is the ultimate destination!

FAQs Everything you need to know before a trip to St. Lucia.

Where is St. Lucia?

St. Lucia is an island of volcanic origin located within the southern end of the Caribbean archipelago of islands.

How do I get to St. Lucia?

Direct flights are available daily from major cities in the Caribbean, the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. We also welcome more than a million visitors per year through our cruise ports and marinas.

Are there any interesting historic notes about St. Lucia?

Saint Lucia is known as the “Helen” of the West Indies after the Greek mythology “Helen of Troy," thanks to its beauty and the fight it created between the French and British over the centuries.

Why did St. Lucia change hands between the French and British 14 times?

Saint Lucia was a strategic asset for both the British and French due to our excellent natural harbors and close proximity to the French island of Martinique. The British wanted control of the island to spy on the French and the French wanted to keep control to stop the British from spying.

SLTA SLTA

When and how did St. Lucia get its independence?

St. Lucia gained its independence from British rule through peaceful negotiations on February 22, 1979. In 2019, the island is celebrating its 40th anniversary of independence, with festivities scheduled all year long.

What is St. Lucia known for and why?

St. Lucia is known for its beauty and for its unique cultural heritage. The legacy of British and French colonial rule has left the island with a distinctly English, French and Creole mixed flavor. And vacationers know St. Lucia as a top spot for romance, wellness, scuba diving, outdoor adventure, the famous mud baths and its lush tropical landscape. The most iconic feature of St. Lucia are the majestic Piton mountains, which are a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

What is the weather like year round on St. Lucia?

St. Lucia sits near the equator, so the island experiences warm, tropical weather all year-round.

Best time of year to travel to St. Lucia?

St. Lucia’s peak season for visitors is during winter in the Northern Hemisphere between October through April when persons flock to the island to escape the cold. From May through September, visitor numbers are slightly lower and discounts on accommodation abound. This period is also a fantastic time to experience a number of the island’s festivals, such as St. Lucia Carnival.

What is the topography like in St. Lucia?

St. Lucia is a volcanic island, the younger part of which is the mountainous southern half, and the older is the hilly but more nearly level northern half. The highest mountain, Mt. Gimie, rises 950 m (3,117 ft) above sea level.

How does St. Lucia stay lush and green?

Being a tropical island, our flora and fauna is kept well watered by Mother Nature, with an average annual rainfall of 57 inches.

What are some must-have items when packing for a trip to St. Lucia?

A swimsuit, loose and light clothing for our warm weather, sunglasses and sneakers if you wish to take one of our mountainous adventures. And of course, sun protection, like hats and SPF.

What should I bring home from St. Lucia?

Our island-made Chairman’s Reserve Rum, Baron West Indian Hot Sauce (a St. Lucian favorite), hand-crafted souvenirs and memories to share with everyone you meet!

What shouldn’t I bring home from St. Lucia?

Plant life and living creatures should stay where you found them in St. Lucia.

What animals will I see in St. Lucia?

St. Lucia has more than 100 wildlife species endemic to the island, and more than 150 colorful tropical birds, plus lizards and iguanas of all sizes. You will also often make the acquaintance of a friendly dog or cat at our Friday street party.

What are the top five beaches in St. Lucia?

Anse Chastanet Beach

Sugar Beach

Reduit Beach

Anse Mamin

Rudy John Beach, Laborie

What exactly are the Pitons?

A spectacular landmark of St. Lucia visible for miles, Petit Piton and Gros Piton are twin volcanic spires majestically soaring out of the sea, with waves crashing around their bases. They are a designated UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Can you hike the Pitons?

A guided hike up one of the peaks, the 798-m Gros Piton, is available daily. From the peak of your Gros Piton hike, you can see Soufriere, Vieux Fort and the island of Saint Vincent, while below you is a view of Choiseul and the Maria Islands.

Can you stay at the base of the Pitons?

Sugar Beach, A Viceroy Resort is spectacularly situated between the two Pitons. In addition, there are spectactular hotels with accommodations that overlook the majestic Pitons, including Jade Mountain, Ladera Resort, Stonefield Villa Resort, Hotel Chocolat, Fond Doux Plantation & Resort and several others.

If I have a boat, can I bring it to St. Lucia?

Sailors from around the world visit St. Lucia each day. With two world-class marinas and customs and immigration office available seven days a week in the north, south and west coast of the island. There are a number of services available at our marinas, including high-speed fueling, a 253-berth capacity able to handle the largest yachts and an adjacent boatyard that can maintain vessels up to 75 tons.

Are there lots of marinas in St. Lucia?

St. Lucia has two marinas – in Marigot Bay and the IGY Rodney Bay Marina in the North of the island.

SLTA SLTA

Is boating a popular activity in St. Lucia?

Our yachting sector is a significant part of our tourism industry. Daily day trips via catamaran and yacht are available to visitors. The island is also host to the finish line of the Atlantic Rally for Cruisers – an annual event that brings hundreds of boats to our shores.

What are some must-have meals in St. Lucia?

Thomazo Creole bread, which is baked in a stone oven, is an attraction for tourist and locals alike. Enjoy fresh, hot bread with butter or other filling.

Green fig & saltfish is the national dish of St. Lucia. The green fig is actually unripe green bananas and they are cooked alongside salted cod fish, onions, tomatoes, peppers, cabbage and garlic.

Callaloo Soup is made by mixing the callaloo, a green, leafy vegetable from the taro plant, with mashed dasheen, which is the taro root, and fish or seafood is often added as well

What are some must-have drinks in St. Lucia?

Piton beer: Brewed in Vieux Fort, St. Lucia at Heineken’s Windward and Leeward Brewing, Piton beer is named after St. Lucia’s famous Piton Mountains. It is a pilsner with a crisp, refreshing taste, perfect on a hot Caribbean day.

Chairman’s Reserve Rum: This locally made rum is an island favorite and comes in a variety of flavors, including spiced, white and forgotten casks.

What are the top must-see places in St. Lucia?

Pitons: The Petit Piton and Gros Piton are St. Lucian trademarks. They are twin volcanic spires that can be seen for miles.

Pigeon Island: A historic site featuring military barracks and a museum, Pigeon Island also offers hiking and beautiful beaches.

Sulphur Springs: The Sulphur Springs are very popular among visitors to the island who come to experience the benefits of the black-water pool baths. Along with the Pitons, they are one of the most Instagrammed spots on the island, as visitors slather themselves in the detoxifying mud and then rinse off in the natural hot springs.

Diamond Falls: The waterfalls are absolutely stunning as is the botanical garden surrounding them. It provides the perfect vacation photo op.

What are the top must-have experiences in St. Lucia?

Gros Islet Friday Night Street Party: See up close how the locals prepare French-influenced seafood and barbeque. You’ll be able to purchase food and drinks from the vendors to enjoy. Enjoy the night and immerse yourself in the culture and party like a Lucian while dancing to local and international music.

Water Sports: Given that is an island surrounded by beautiful clear blue ocean, water sports are a must and the island offers just about any that you can think of, from water-skiing to tubing to jet-skiing and much more. You can also scuba dive at more than 20 world-class dive sites or snorkel among colorful marine species and dozens of varieties of fish.

Boat ride: The marina in Rodney Bay offers tourists a variety of options for boating, including a ride across the island to the south side, which is a great way to get a different view of the beautiful nation. You can ride on a pirate boat, motorized boat or even a sail boat/catamaran.

Zip-line: There are a variety of zipline tours offered across the island with the lush rainforest being the most popular. The zipline provides you with a birdseye view of some of the island’s beauty off the shore.

Mudbaths: Located within the world’s only drive-in volcano, the mud baths have many minerals and are well-known for making skin smooth and tight. Guests enjoy lathering themselves in volcanic ash for that picture perfect moment or lounging in the hot geothermal pools.

Gros Piton hike: A guided hike up one of the peaks, the 798m Gros Piton, is available daily. From the top, you can see Soufriere, Vieux Fort, and the island of St. Vincent, while below you is a view of Choiseul and the Maria Islands.

For an adventurous backpacker/outdoorsy type of traveler, what can I experience in St. Lucia?

The island has a number of fantastic hiking trails. Many of our rainforest trails are covered with dense foliage and endemic tree species including some of the island’s bird species. Be sure to check out the Piton hike and the Tet Paul Nature Trail.

If I am looking for some R&R, what can I experience in St. Lucia?

Many of our award-winning resorts offer services and accommodation that are perfect for rejuvenation. From excellent spa treatments, to bedroom sanctuaries that provide open-space views of the islands star-filled skies and majestic Pitons.

What are some budget traveler tips for traveling to St. Lucia?

St. Lucia has a wide selection of budget-friendly independent accommodation options across the island especially in our off-season. All beaches on the island are free and there are a number of free or inexpensive attractions to visit.