Experience the full spectrum of beauty and adventure that Kenya has to offer!

If Kenya isn’t on your travel bucket list, you definitely need to add this gorgeous location right now. We were lucky enough to get to experience this must-see destination with Haley Kalil, Robin Holzken, Anne de Paula and the legendary Paulina Poritzkova while shooting for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2019. To say we have so many unforgettable memories from the trip would be a understatement!

When you’re looking for a place to stay during your trip, look no further than the Hemingways Collection. With three different options, this luxury hotel group has something for everyone. Whether you stay in traditional safari tents at Hemingways Ol Seki Mara Camp, enjoy a beautiful ocean view at Hemingways Watamu, or rest your head in a luxurious suite at Hemingways Nairobi, you won’t be disappointed!

With so much to see and do in Kenya, you’ll want to stay forever! We had the opportunity to visit EcoWorld Watamu to learn how the recycling facility is combating pollution and littering. One of its projects involves creating artwork out of plastic water bottles and forgotten flip flops. We’ll also never forget our time at the Sheldrick Wildlife Trust, a center that helps rescue and rehabilitate orphaned infant elephants. Getting to see these unbeliveable creatures up close was truly a once-in-a-lifetime experience!

Kenya is a stunning destination full of rich culture, diverse landscape and amazing wildlife. We just can’t say enough great things about this extraordinary country!

FAQS Everything you need to know before a trip to Kenya.

Where is Kenya?

Kenya is located in the heart of East Africa.

How do I get to Kenya?

Catch a Kenya Airways flight direct from JFK to Nairobi.

What is Kenya known for?

Kenya is the safari capital of the world

What is the weather like year-round in Kenya?

Lying on the equator, Kenya has a wonderful tropical climate with no distinct seasons.

Courtesy of Hemingways Collections Courtesy of Hemingways Collections Courtesy of Hemingways Collections

What are the top must-see places in Kenya?

1. Nairobi for unique wildlife experiences coupled with history and culture

2. The Maasai Mara for magical safaris

3. Watamu, which is the home of the marine safari and the marine Big 5

What are the top five must-have experiences in Kenya?

1. Balloon safari in the Maasai Mara

2. Whale watching, kitesurf and big-game fish in Watamu

3. Adopt an orphaned baby elephant at the David Sheldrick Wildlife Trust

4. Kiss a Rothschild giraffe at the giraffe sanctuary

5. Enjoy a Hemingways Dawa

WATAMU:

What is the best time of year to travel to Watamu, Kenya?

We recommend traveling to Watamu during November through March.

What should I bring home from Watamu?

Be sure to bring home a beautiful turtle made from recycled plastic waste from EcoWorld. The facility encourages recycling and supports the fight against single-use plastic waste in the Marine Park and along Kenya’s beaches.

What is the one photo I should make sure to take while in Watamu?

Snap a photo with a pod of dolphins from your stand-up paddle board or take a picture of sunset from the Crab Shack at Mida Creek.

Courtesy of Hemingways Collections Courtesy of Hemingways Collections

OL SEKI:

What is the best time of year to travel to Ol Seki, Kenya?

We encourage you to come all year-round, except April through May.

What should I bring home from my time in Ol Seki?

Bring home amazing pictures of the wildlife and a beaded necklace made by nomadic Maasai women, who you will get the chance to meet in the Maasai villages.

If I am looking for some R&R, what can I experience in Ol Seki?

Take time to experience a private massage in your tent after a long day on safari. It'll help to relax tired muscles.

What animals will I see in Ol Seki?

We can't promise exactly which animals you'll see, but keep an eye out for a lion with cubs, cheetahs on a hunt, large herds of elephant, and a shy leopard.

What is the Maasai Mara National Reserve?

The Maasai Mara National Reserve is Kenya’s most famous national reserve and is known as one of the finest wildlife destinations in the world. It’s home to the Big 5 group of animals along with 95 other species of animal and 400 bird species.

Courtesy of DSWT Courtesy of Hemingways Collections

NAIROBI:

What is the best time of year to travel to Nairobi, Kenya?

Guests can expect great weather year-round.

What should I bring home from Nairobi?

Be sure to bring home fantastic memories and an adoption certificate for a baby orphaned elephant supporting the fight against poaching.

What is the one photo I must take while in Nairobi, Kenya?

Be sure to take a photo of your adopted orphaned elephant or of sunset over the Ngong Hills.

