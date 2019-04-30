Have a Bahamian Adventure with Sun Fun Tours!

Experience all that Exuma has to offer with Sun Fun Tours!

Looking to experience the heart and soul of Exuma? A day with Sun Fun Tours should be at the top of your list!

Sun Fun Toursis an up-and-coming tour services company operating in Exuma, The Bahamas. The company was established in 2016 by its owner and Master Captain Tyrone Munroe, who is a native of Exuma. Captain Ty loves his island and takes much pride in showcasing it to guests who visit the beautiful shores!

We had the pleasure of spending a day with Captain Ty as we explored Exuma with the one and only Kelsey Merritt. From swimming with sharks and turtles to exploring the famous Thunderball Grotto, we fell more in love with The Bahamas with each new stop!

Want to learn more about Sun Fun Tours? You’ve come to the right place. We caught up with the Captain Ty to learn more about what the company has to offer and his life in Exuma!

FAQS Everything you need to know before booking an excursion with Sun Fun Tours.

What kind of tours does Sun Fun Tours offer?

Sun Fun Tours offers both half-day and full-day tours. We have private tours and group tours.

Half-day tours include visiting the swimming pigs, the iguanas, Blow Hole Beach and snorkeling.

Full-day tours include the above, as well as swimming with sharks, snorkeling in the Thunderball Grotto, and seeing the turtles.

Tell us more about Little Farmers Cay and your family's involvement in the community.

As a young man I migrated to Canada and lived there for over 30 years before returning to live in Exuma. Coming back home, it was a dream of mine to bring life and economic drive to the Cay that I grew up on — Little Farmers Cay. Our first development project was to rebuild and open the popular Ty's Sunset Bar & Grill. The restaurant is family operated and I am proud to say that along with my brother and sister, who live on Little Farmer's Cay, we currently offers guests the unique experience of being on the beach on one side and small craft airplane runway on the other.

Tell us more about Ty's Sunset Bar & Grill.

Ty’s Sunset Bar & Grill is a modern restaurant serving traditional Bahamian food. With its front door just steps from a 2,800 foot runway, and a veranda backing out onto the beach, this destination is right in the middle of the action.

Why do you love working in Exuma?

We should pay Exuma for allowing us to work here — her beauty is unparalleled!

What was your experience working with SI Swimsuit like?

The one thing that stands out most to me about working with the SI Swimsuit team and what I identify with as a mantra of my company is quality and excellence in service. The very high level of organization and execution was evident from the time we rose in the morning to capture the perfect shot to SI Swimsuit producer Cindi Blair and her team measuring tides, checking sunrise and sunsets —anything to get the perfect shots.

Sun Fun Tours, Exuma: SI Swimsuit 2019