Are you ready to get your sweat on with the one and only Kate Upton?!

The six-time Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model teamed up with celebrity personal trainer Ben Bruno to create Strong4Me Fitness, a health and wellness brand dedicated to helping on-the-go women build strength and confidence.

And now you have a chance to learn the best workout tips straight from the sources because Kate and Ben will be hosting a free Strong4Me workout at SI Swimsuit On Location in Miami!

Want to join in on the fun? Strong4Me brand ambassadors will be choosing 20 lucky people to participate in the workout class, which will take place the following day at Ice Palace Studios at 9:30am.

If you’re selected, you’ll get the chance to workout alongside current SI Swimsuit Model Search finalists and other VIP guests!

Planning on participating in this year’s #SISwimSearch competition? Not only will Kate be helping with that selection process, but she will also be searching for women to get involved with the Strong4Me brand.

Trust us, you don’t want to miss this opportunity!

See all of Kate’s SI Swimsuit 2018 photos: