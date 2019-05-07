The wait is finally over. Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2019 is here! And for the second time in history, the magazine features not one, not two, but three stunning covers.

Tyra Banks, Camille Kostek and Alex Morgan each grace their own individual covers for this year’s issue, and we are beyond excited to have such confident, hard-working, and aspirational women representing SI Swimsuit this year.

“The three women that make up the covers of the 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue represent the brand in the most powerful way possible. While each individual woman is so unique, they come together cohesively to tell a spectacular story,” said SI Swimsuit Editor, MJ Day. “Since Tyra’s first cover in 1996, she’s transformed herself into nothing less than a mogul, a cultural force and a supernova of inspiration and empowerment. She’s kind of the Swimsuit Issue ethos come to life, everything we know this franchise can be.”

“Alex Morgan stands for feminine strength and power—using her voice to fight for gender discrimination and equal pay,” MJ continued. “And Camille Kostek, two years after we discovered her in our annual Model Search casting, marks the launch of a career swimming in potential. These women emulate determination to own who they are and demonstrate how limitless they can be.”

Each of these women embody what it means to shatter perceptions, using their platforms to make waves that go beyond the the modeling industry or the soccer world.

MJ says it best: “Between these three women and the 31 additional that grace SI Swimsuit 2019, the message is clear. Beauty is synonymous with a lot more than just a pretty face.”

See all of Tyra's stunning SI Swimsuit 2019 photos:

