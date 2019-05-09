Simone Biles is back, baby! The Olympic gold medalist returned for her second Sports Illustrated Swimsuit photoshoot, and we’re so glad to see her in front of the camera again! Simone first appeared in SI Swimsuit back in 2017, bringing her incredible gymnastics skills to set along with her to create a pretty epic photoshoot! This time, she traded a gritty Houston, Texas backdrop from the beautiful beaches of Puerto Vallarta. We caught up with Simone to discuss what it was like to be back for a second shoot, how it feels to be so successful at her age, and more!

One what it was like to model for SI Swimsuit for as second time: It was actually scarier the second time, but once I was on set and shooting I had such a blast. It’s an honor to be featured in the SI Swimsuit edition and to be a part of this group who is inspiring women and showing girls that all body types are beautiful.

Walter Chin

One embracing her sexy side: I felt more comfortable embracing my feminine side the second time around. I appreciated how comfortable the crew made me feel because this was not like one of my normal shoots. They helped me relax and have fun with the shoot.

On how this shoot differed from her 2017 shoot: This year was much different. I traveled to a tropical location and was able to shoot on a beach, which is one of my favorite places to be. Also, since I’m a bit older this time around, I felt more confident in my body during the shoot.

Walter Chin

On having so much success at a young age: To be honest, it still feels kind of crazy to me. I am grateful for all of the success I have achieved, but it does bring on a lot of pressure. I have a great support system though and they help me so that I don’t get overwhelmed. At the end of the day, I hope that I am inspiring young girls to chase their dreams.

On what gives her motivation: I’m always motivated by my goals. I write them down at the beginning of each year so that I have something visual to work towards. Every time I think about giving up I look at my goals and they remind me why I’m doing it.

On her next career goal: My next BIG goal would be to make the 2020 Olympic Team.

See all of Simone's stunning photos from SI Swimsuit 2019:

