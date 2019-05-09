Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2019 Rookie of the Year Voting Starts Now!

Camille. Tara. Jasmine. Haley. Halima. Kelsey. Winnie. Olivia. The gang's all here!

And you know what that means...it's time for Rookie of the Year voting to begin! Over the past year, we've introduced you to each member of the SI Swimsuit 2019 rookie class, and there's no doubt — this is one stellar group of women!

So what are you waiting for? Exercise your right to vote and cast your ballot for the rookie of your dreams! Can't get enough of American sweetheart Camille Kostek? Find yourself dreaming about afternoons at the beach with Winnie Harlow? Watched that Kelsey Merritt video 5 (re: 100) times? We get it!

Since 2011, SI Swimsuit has let fans help decide who wins the title of Rookie of the Year. Previous winners include Chrissy Teigen (2010), Kate Upton (2011), Nina Agdal (2012), Kate Bock (2013), Sara Sampaio (2014), Kelly Rohrbach (2015), Barbara Palvin (2016), Bianca Balti (2017) and Alexis Ren (2018).

Voting is open now and runs through May 17th. SI Swimsuit fans can vote for their favorite rookie using the poll below. Rookie of the Year will be chosen based on a combination of popular vote, editor's choice and an evaluation of proven history as an SI Swimsuit brand ambassador. The winner will be announced soon after the poll closes. Vote! Vote! Vote!