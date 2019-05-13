What a week! The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2019 launch events were the definition of incredible, and it's safe to say we made some memories that will last a lifetime.

After the issue dropped on Wednesday May 8th, we headed down to Miami to really get the celebration started! We spent Thursday evening enjoying a fabulous dinner and toasting glasses of The Palm Rosé at the W South Beach Hotel. Then we danced the night away at Wall Lounge! We had such an amazing time that we didn't want the festivities to end, but lucky for us the launch week fun had just begun.

We kicked off day two by heading to Ice Palace Studios, where we had a delicious and healthy brunch catered by Urban Remedy with the one and only Kate Upton. After an unforgettable day at SI Swimsuit on Location, we arrived to our dinner party at Seaspice in style thanks to Azimut Yachts!

After starting Saturday with a killer workout with Strong4Me Fitness, we spent the last day of SI Swimsuit on Location listening to riveting panels about business and this year’s stunning photoshoots. We ended the weekend on a high note with dinner at Myn-Tu followed by an epic party at Mynt Lounge.

We couldn't have asked for a better way to celebrate the issue! One thing is for sure, we wish every week could be launch week!

See some of our favorite moments for this year's launch!

