Being a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model ain’t easy! From holding tough poses for the perfect shot, to facing off against some pretty giant waves, our girls come to set ready for anything!

But there’s one thing we bet Barbara Palvin didn’t expect during her SI Swimsuit 2019 photoshoot in Costa Rica: ending up with mango juice in her eye.

That's right, Barbara was looking as fierce as ever while squishing the fruit in her hands when OOPS, the mango squirted her right the in face.

Makeup team to the rescue!

James Macari

Considering the Hungarian beauty doesn’t even like mango, we think she handled this moment like a champ.

When asked how it felt to get hit in the eye with mango, she said it was “great,” even joking that it was almost as pleasant as having mango stuck in her teeth.

Can’t you see why we absolutely adore this girl? Love you, Babs!

See all of Barbara’s gorgeous SI Swimsuit 2019 photos:

