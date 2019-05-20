Let Lindsey Vonn Take You Behind the Scenes of Her SI Swimsuit 2019 Photoshoot

Head to Puerto Vallarta with the one and only Lindsey Vonn!

By Xandria James
May 20, 2019

Ever wondered what it’s like to be on set with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit? Well, our girl Lindsey Vonn gives you the ultimate behind-the-scenes look at her 2019 photoshoot in a new video on her YouTube channel

From finding the perfect bikinis during her fitting, to waking up bright and early for hair and makeup, to capturing all of those gorgeous shots, this three-time SI Swimsuit athlete shows you just how the magic is made!

And there is no better person to give you this exclusive look. From braving the snow in a swimsuit, to doing pull-ups in body paint, Lindsey has done it all!

“I'm so excited to be back in SI Swimsuit,” Lindsey says in her video. “My last shoot was in body paint, so I'm excited to actually wear a bikini this time, do something different, and have some fun on this little island in Mexico.”

Walter Chin

It’s safe to say that this blonde beauty just keeps getting better. Her photos this year seriously radiant confidence!

We are so glad we could help Lindsey kick off her retirement from professional skiing in such an epic way.

“This is the next chapter,” Lindsey says. “Bring on the beaches!”

We definitely like the sound of that.

Check out all of Lindsey’s beautiful SI Swimsuit 2019 photos here:

<p>Lindsey Vonn was photographed by Walter Chin in Puerto Vallarta. Swimsuit by JADE SWIM.</p>

<p>Lindsey Vonn was photographed by Walter Chin in Puerto Vallarta. Swimsuit by AExAE Swim.</p>

<p>Lindsey Vonn was photographed by Walter Chin in Puerto Vallarta. Swimsuit by FAE Swim.</p>

<p>Lindsey Vonn was photographed by Walter Chin in Puerto Vallarta. Swimsuit by beijobaby.</p>

<p>Lindsey Vonn was photographed by Walter Chin in Puerto Vallarta. Swimsuit by TRIANGL.</p>

<p>Lindsey Vonn was photographed by Walter Chin in Puerto Vallarta. Swimsuit by Lybethras.</p>

<p>Lindsey Vonn was photographed by Walter Chin in Puerto Vallarta. Swimsuit by Beach Bunny.</p>

<p>Lindsey Vonn was photographed by Walter Chin in Puerto Vallarta. Swimsuit by Haus of PinkLemonaid.</p>

<p>Lindsey Vonn was photographed by Walter Chin in Puerto Vallarta. Swimsuit by Lybethras.</p>

<p>Lindsey Vonn was photographed by Walter Chin in Puerto Vallarta. Swimsuit by Haus of PinkLemonaid.</p>

<p>Lindsey Vonn was photographed by Walter Chin in Puerto Vallarta. Swimsuit by Lybethras.</p>

<p>Lindsey Vonn was photographed by Walter Chin in Puerto Vallarta. Swimsuit by JADE SWIM.</p>

<p>Lindsey Vonn was photographed by Walter Chin in Puerto Vallarta. Swimsuit by Monica Hansen Beachwear.</p>

<p>Lindsey Vonn was photographed by Walter Chin in Puerto Vallarta. Swimsuit by FAE Swim.</p>

<p>Lindsey Vonn was photographed by Walter Chin in Puerto Vallarta. Swimsuit by JADE SWIM.</p>

<p>Lindsey Vonn was photographed by Walter Chin in Puerto Vallarta. Swimsuit by TRIANGL.</p>

<p>Lindsey Vonn was photographed by Walter Chin in Puerto Vallarta. Swimsuit by Lybethras.</p>

<p>Lindsey Vonn was photographed by Walter Chin in Puerto Vallarta. Swimsuit by beijobaby.</p>

<p>Lindsey Vonn was photographed by Walter Chin in Puerto Vallarta. Swimsuit by Haus of PinkLemonaid.</p>

<p>Lindsey Vonn was photographed by Walter Chin in Puerto Vallarta. Swimsuit by Lybethras.</p>

<p>Lindsey Vonn was photographed by Walter Chin in Puerto Vallarta. Swimsuit by FAE Swim.</p>

<p>Lindsey Vonn was photographed by Walter Chin in Puerto Vallarta. Swimsuit by Monica Hansen Beachwear.</p>

<p>Lindsey Vonn was photographed by Walter Chin in Puerto Vallarta. Swimsuit by Lybethras.</p>

<p>Lindsey Vonn was photographed by Walter Chin in Puerto Vallarta. Swimsuit by FAE Swim.</p>

<p>Lindsey Vonn was photographed by Walter Chin in Puerto Vallarta. Swimsuit by Haus of PinkLemonaid.</p>

<p>Lindsey Vonn was photographed by Walter Chin in Puerto Vallarta. Swimsuit by FAE Swim.</p>

<p>Lindsey Vonn was photographed by Walter Chin in Puerto Vallarta. Swimsuit by Monica Hansen Beachwear.</p>

<p>Lindsey Vonn was photographed by Walter Chin in Puerto Vallarta. Swimsuit by AExAE Swim.</p>

<p>Lindsey Vonn was photographed by Walter Chin in Puerto Vallarta. Swimsuit by FAE Swim.</p>

<p>Lindsey Vonn was photographed by Walter Chin in Puerto Vallarta. Swimsuit by TRIANGL.</p>

<p>Lindsey Vonn was photographed by Walter Chin in Puerto Vallarta. Swimsuit by Monica Hansen Beachwear.</p>

<p>Lindsey Vonn was photographed by Walter Chin in Puerto Vallarta. Swimsuit by beijobaby.</p>

<p>Lindsey Vonn was photographed by Walter Chin in Puerto Vallarta. Swimsuit by AExAE Swim.</p>

<p>Lindsey Vonn was photographed by Walter Chin in Puerto Vallarta. Swimsuit by Monica Hansen Beachwear.</p>

<p>Lindsey Vonn was photographed by Walter Chin in Puerto Vallarta. Swimsuit by AExAE Swim.</p>

<p>Lindsey Vonn was photographed by Walter Chin in Puerto Vallarta. Swimsuit by Monica Hansen Beachwear.</p>

<p>Lindsey Vonn was photographed by Walter Chin in Puerto Vallarta. Swimsuit by beijobaby.</p>

<p>Lindsey Vonn was photographed by Walter Chin in Puerto Vallarta. Swimsuit by Monica Hansen Beachwear.</p>

