Ashley Graham’s new campaign with Swimsuits For All just got us even more excited to make some summer memories! The limited-edition collection celebrates the unbreakable bond between Ashley and her sister Abigail with some seriously adorable snapshots captured by photographer Ben Watts. The sisters even share some of their favorite family photos for the campaign!

“Despite our six-year age difference and busy lifestyles, my little sister and I have always been strong presences in each other’s lives,” Ashley told Swimsuits For All. “We’ve shared countless memories together and going through our childhood photos was a trip down memory lane. Abigail has always been my rock, and I was honored to have her by my side during this photoshoot. Plus, she’s a new mom and has never looked hotter in a swimsuit!”

“I love to support Ashley in everything she does, especially when it comes to promoting her message of beauty beyond size,” Abigail said. “As children, Ashley and I created a very tight bond that we have been able to carry over to adulthood...I’ll forever be grateful for the sisterly love we have for one another and will never forget the special moments we shared during the photoshoot in Punta Cana.”

Talk about sister goals!

After the collection was announced, Ashley took to Instagram on Tuesday to shout out her “ultimate ride or die” and share some sweet words about Abigail.

“Abby, we have been through it all together... from the late night phone calls and last minute vacations to tears and laughter navigating our way through marriage, babies and all that life has brought us,” Ashley wrote. “The best thing about it all is getting to do it with you! I’m so proud to be your big sister.”

Somebody grab the tissues!

This isn’t the first time a member of Ashley’s family has appeared in one of her Swimsuits For All campaigns. Last year she modeled her designs alongside her mother and role model, Linda Graham.

Just when we thought we had recovered from that cutest overload, Ashley does it again! It’s safe to say that we adore the Grahams!

