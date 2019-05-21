Here Are Just a Few of the Reasons Why We Love SI Swimsuit Legend Tyra Banks

It's hard not to be obsessed with this beauty!

By Xandria James
May 21, 2019

We haven’t stopped smiling since the one and only Tyra Banks made her big return to modeling for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2019! Can you blame us?!

From iconic supermodel, to badass business woman, and everything in between, Tyra epitomizes what it means to be a part of the SI Swimsuit brand. Not to mention, she looks absolutely stunning on her cover this year! Yellow is definitely her color.

Tyra made her SI Swimsuit debut in 1993, and our list of reasons why we love this star has been growing ever since. As the first black woman to ever grace the cover of the magazine, she will always hold an extra special place in our hearts! We’re not sure we’ll ever be able to put our Tyra obsession into words, but here are six GIFs that scratch the surface of why we adore her!

1. She looks just as good in a polka dot bikini as she did 22 years ago!

2. Her smile lights up any room (or beach)!

3. Even though she’s a legend, she doesn’t take herself too seriously.

4. She always brings tons of energy to set!

5. Fierce is practically her middle name.

6. She will always be the QUEEN of the smize.

See all of Tyra’s gorgeous SI Swimsuit 2019 photos:

<p>Tyra Banks was photographed by Laretta Houston in Great Exuma, Bahamas. Swimsuit by Norma Kamali.</p>

Tyra Banks was photographed by Laretta Houston in Great Exuma, Bahamas. Swimsuit by Norma Kamali.

<p>Tyra Banks was photographed by Laretta Houston in Great Exuma, Bahamas. Swimsuit by Fashion Nova.</p>

Tyra Banks was photographed by Laretta Houston in Great Exuma, Bahamas. Swimsuit by Fashion Nova.

<p>Tyra Banks was photographed by Laretta Houston in Great Exuma, Bahamas. Swimsuit by Minimale Animale.</p>

Tyra Banks was photographed by Laretta Houston in Great Exuma, Bahamas. Swimsuit by Minimale Animale.

<p>Tyra Banks was photographed by Laretta Houston in Great Exuma, Bahamas. Swimsuit by KAOHS Swim.</p>

Tyra Banks was photographed by Laretta Houston in Great Exuma, Bahamas. Swimsuit by KAOHS Swim.

<p>Tyra Banks was photographed by Laretta Houston in Great Exuma, Bahamas. Swimsuit by Minimale Animale.</p>

Tyra Banks was photographed by Laretta Houston in Great Exuma, Bahamas. Swimsuit by Minimale Animale.

<p>Tyra Banks was photographed by Laretta Houston in Great Exuma, Bahamas. Swimsuit by ZIMMERMANN.</p>

Tyra Banks was photographed by Laretta Houston in Great Exuma, Bahamas. Swimsuit by ZIMMERMANN.

<p>Tyra Banks was photographed by Laretta Houston in Great Exuma, Bahamas. Swimsuit by Norma Kamali.</p>

Tyra Banks was photographed by Laretta Houston in Great Exuma, Bahamas. Swimsuit by Norma Kamali.

<p>Tyra Banks was photographed by Laretta Houston in Great Exuma, Bahamas. Swimsuit by Minimale Animale.</p>

Tyra Banks was photographed by Laretta Houston in Great Exuma, Bahamas. Swimsuit by Minimale Animale.

<p>Tyra Banks was photographed by Laretta Houston in Great Exuma, Bahamas. Swimsuit by Fashion Nova.</p>

Tyra Banks was photographed by Laretta Houston in Great Exuma, Bahamas. Swimsuit by Fashion Nova.

<p>Tyra Banks was photographed by Laretta Houston in Great Exuma, Bahamas. Swimsuit by ZIMMERMANN.</p>

Tyra Banks was photographed by Laretta Houston in Great Exuma, Bahamas. Swimsuit by ZIMMERMANN.

<p>Tyra Banks was photographed by Laretta Houston in Great Exuma, Bahamas. Swimsuit by Ola Vida.</p>

Tyra Banks was photographed by Laretta Houston in Great Exuma, Bahamas. Swimsuit by Ola Vida.

<p>Tyra Banks was photographed by Laretta Houston in Great Exuma, Bahamas. Swimsuit by ZIMMERMANN.</p>

Tyra Banks was photographed by Laretta Houston in Great Exuma, Bahamas. Swimsuit by ZIMMERMANN.

<p>Tyra Banks was photographed by Laretta Houston in Great Exuma, Bahamas. Swimsuit by MESHKI.</p>

Tyra Banks was photographed by Laretta Houston in Great Exuma, Bahamas. Swimsuit by MESHKI.

<p>Tyra Banks was photographed by Laretta Houston in Great Exuma, Bahamas. Swimsuit by ZIMMERMANN.</p>

Tyra Banks was photographed by Laretta Houston in Great Exuma, Bahamas. Swimsuit by ZIMMERMANN.

<p>Tyra Banks was photographed by Laretta Houston in Great Exuma, Bahamas. Swimsuit by Private Party.</p>

Tyra Banks was photographed by Laretta Houston in Great Exuma, Bahamas. Swimsuit by Private Party.

<p>Tyra Banks was photographed by Laretta Houston in Great Exuma, Bahamas. Swimsuit by ZIMMERMANN.</p>

Tyra Banks was photographed by Laretta Houston in Great Exuma, Bahamas. Swimsuit by ZIMMERMANN.

<p>Tyra Banks was photographed by Laretta Houston in Great Exuma, Bahamas. Swimsuit by Tropic of C.</p>

Tyra Banks was photographed by Laretta Houston in Great Exuma, Bahamas. Swimsuit by Tropic of C.

<p>Tyra Banks was photographed by Laretta Houston in Great Exuma, Bahamas. Swimsuit by MESHKI.</p>

Tyra Banks was photographed by Laretta Houston in Great Exuma, Bahamas. Swimsuit by MESHKI.

<p>Tyra Banks was photographed by Laretta Houston in Great Exuma, Bahamas. Swimsuit by ZIMMERMANN.</p>

Tyra Banks was photographed by Laretta Houston in Great Exuma, Bahamas. Swimsuit by ZIMMERMANN.

<p>Tyra Banks was photographed by Laretta Houston in Great Exuma, Bahamas. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus.</p>

Tyra Banks was photographed by Laretta Houston in Great Exuma, Bahamas. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus.

<p>Tyra Banks was photographed by Laretta Houston in Great Exuma, Bahamas. Swimsuit by Nia Lynn Swim.</p>

Tyra Banks was photographed by Laretta Houston in Great Exuma, Bahamas. Swimsuit by Nia Lynn Swim.

<p>Tyra Banks was photographed by Laretta Houston in Great Exuma, Bahamas. Swimsuit by Norma Kamali.</p>

Tyra Banks was photographed by Laretta Houston in Great Exuma, Bahamas. Swimsuit by Norma Kamali.

<p>Tyra Banks was photographed by Laretta Houston in Great Exuma, Bahamas. Swimsuit by KAOHS Swim.</p>

Tyra Banks was photographed by Laretta Houston in Great Exuma, Bahamas. Swimsuit by KAOHS Swim.

<p>Tyra Banks was photographed by Laretta Houston in Great Exuma, Bahamas. Swimsuit by Minimale Animale.</p>

Tyra Banks was photographed by Laretta Houston in Great Exuma, Bahamas. Swimsuit by Minimale Animale.

<p>Tyra Banks was photographed by Laretta Houston in Great Exuma, Bahamas. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus.</p>

Tyra Banks was photographed by Laretta Houston in Great Exuma, Bahamas. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus.

<p>Tyra Banks was photographed by Laretta Houston in Great Exuma, Bahamas. Swimsuit by JungleGurl.</p>

Tyra Banks was photographed by Laretta Houston in Great Exuma, Bahamas. Swimsuit by JungleGurl.

<p>Tyra Banks was photographed by Laretta Houston in Great Exuma, Bahamas. Swimsuit by Norma Kamali.</p>

Tyra Banks was photographed by Laretta Houston in Great Exuma, Bahamas. Swimsuit by Norma Kamali.

<p>Tyra Banks was photographed by Laretta Houston in Great Exuma, Bahamas. Swimsuit by Minimale Animale.</p>

Tyra Banks was photographed by Laretta Houston in Great Exuma, Bahamas. Swimsuit by Minimale Animale.

<p>Tyra Banks was photographed by Laretta Houston in Great Exuma, Bahamas. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus.</p>

Tyra Banks was photographed by Laretta Houston in Great Exuma, Bahamas. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus.

<p>Tyra Banks was photographed by Laretta Houston in Great Exuma, Bahamas. Swimsuit by Kloset Envy Swim.</p>

Tyra Banks was photographed by Laretta Houston in Great Exuma, Bahamas. Swimsuit by Kloset Envy Swim.

<p>Tyra Banks was photographed by Laretta Houston in Great Exuma, Bahamas. Swimsuit by Minimale Animale.</p>

Tyra Banks was photographed by Laretta Houston in Great Exuma, Bahamas. Swimsuit by Minimale Animale.

<p>Tyra Banks was photographed by Laretta Houston in Great Exuma, Bahamas. Swimsuit by KAOHS Swim.</p>

Tyra Banks was photographed by Laretta Houston in Great Exuma, Bahamas. Swimsuit by KAOHS Swim.

<p>Tyra Banks was photographed by Laretta Houston in Great Exuma, Bahamas. Swimsuit by JungleGurl.</p>

Tyra Banks was photographed by Laretta Houston in Great Exuma, Bahamas. Swimsuit by JungleGurl.

<p>Tyra Banks was photographed by Laretta Houston in Great Exuma, Bahamas. Swimsuit by Minimale Animale.</p>

Tyra Banks was photographed by Laretta Houston in Great Exuma, Bahamas. Swimsuit by Minimale Animale.

<p>Tyra Banks was photographed by Laretta Houston in Great Exuma, Bahamas. Swimsuit by Kloset Envy Swim.</p>

Tyra Banks was photographed by Laretta Houston in Great Exuma, Bahamas. Swimsuit by Kloset Envy Swim.

<p>Tyra Banks was photographed by Laretta Houston in Great Exuma, Bahamas. Swimsuit by JungleGurl.</p>

Tyra Banks was photographed by Laretta Houston in Great Exuma, Bahamas. Swimsuit by JungleGurl.

<p>Tyra Banks was photographed by Laretta Houston in Great Exuma, Bahamas. Swimsuit by Norma Kamali.</p>

Tyra Banks was photographed by Laretta Houston in Great Exuma, Bahamas. Swimsuit by Norma Kamali.

<p>Tyra Banks was photographed by Laretta Houston in Great Exuma, Bahamas. Swimsuit by Private Party.</p>

Tyra Banks was photographed by Laretta Houston in Great Exuma, Bahamas. Swimsuit by Private Party.

<p>Tyra Banks was photographed by Laretta Houston in Great Exuma, Bahamas. Swimsuit by Minimale Animale.</p>

Tyra Banks was photographed by Laretta Houston in Great Exuma, Bahamas. Swimsuit by Minimale Animale.

1 of 39
Tyra Banks 2019: Great Exuma

Advertisement

You May Like

More Swim Daily

Modal message