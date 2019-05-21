We haven’t stopped smiling since the one and only Tyra Banks made her big return to modeling for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2019! Can you blame us?!

From iconic supermodel, to badass business woman, and everything in between, Tyra epitomizes what it means to be a part of the SI Swimsuit brand. Not to mention, she looks absolutely stunning on her cover this year! Yellow is definitely her color.

Tyra made her SI Swimsuit debut in 1993, and our list of reasons why we love this star has been growing ever since. As the first black woman to ever grace the cover of the magazine, she will always hold an extra special place in our hearts! We’re not sure we’ll ever be able to put our Tyra obsession into words, but here are six GIFs that scratch the surface of why we adore her!

1. She looks just as good in a polka dot bikini as she did 22 years ago!

2. Her smile lights up any room (or beach)!

3. Even though she’s a legend, she doesn’t take herself too seriously.

4. She always brings tons of energy to set!

5. Fierce is practically her middle name.

6. She will always be the QUEEN of the smize.

See all of Tyra’s gorgeous SI Swimsuit 2019 photos:

