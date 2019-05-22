Our love for Camille Kostek is certainly no secret! This Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2019 cover model stole our hearts back in 2017 when she submitted her video for our first-ever open casting call, and the rest is history!

Camille continues to dazzle us on the daily with her infectious personality, killer work ethic, and her incredible ability to take some seriously stunning photographs. She may only be a rookie this year, but she is already a force to be reckoned with!

We’re pretty sure that you’re already head over heels for this cover girl, but just in case, here are five GIFs that will definitely add to your Camille obsession!

1. Her reaction when she saw her SI Swimsuit cover was PRICELESS.

2. She’s a freckle-faced beauty!

3. She’s a superstar on the rise.

4. She looks cute even when she’s crying happy tears!

5. And of course, she’s never not dancing!

See all of Camille’s beautiful SI Swimsuit 2019 photos:

