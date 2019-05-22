These Five GIFs Will Make You Fall Even More in Love With Camille Kostek

As if you didn’t already adore Camille Kostek...

By Xandria James
May 22, 2019

Our love for Camille Kostek is certainly no secret! This Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2019 cover model stole our hearts back in 2017 when she submitted her video for our first-ever open casting call, and the rest is history!

Camille continues to dazzle us on the daily with her infectious personality, killer work ethic, and her incredible ability to take some seriously stunning photographs. She may only be a rookie this year, but she is already a force to be reckoned with!

We’re pretty sure that you’re already head over heels for this cover girl, but just in case, here are five GIFs that will definitely add to your Camille obsession!

1. Her reaction when she saw her SI Swimsuit cover was PRICELESS.

2. She’s a freckle-faced beauty!

3. She’s a superstar on the rise.

4. She looks cute even when she’s crying happy tears!

5. And of course, she’s never not dancing!

See all of Camille’s beautiful SI Swimsuit 2019 photos:

<p>Camille Kostek was photographed by Josie Clough on Kangaroo Island, South Australia. Swimsuit by Are You Am I.</p>

<p>Camille Kostek was photographed by Josie Clough on Kangaroo Island, South Australia. Swimsuit by MESHKI.</p>

<p>Camille Kostek was photographed by Josie Clough on Kangaroo Island, South Australia. Swimsuit by Monica Hansen Beachwear.</p>

<p>Camille Kostek was photographed by Josie Clough on Kangaroo Island, South Australia. Swimsuit by Isabella Rose. Top by MESHKI.</p>

<p>Camille Kostek was photographed by Josie Clough on Kangaroo Island, South Australia. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus.</p>

<p>Camille Kostek was photographed by Josie Clough on Kangaroo Island, South Australia. Swimsuit by Haus Of PinkLemonaid</p>

<p>Camille Kostek was photographed by Josie Clough on Kangaroo Island, South Australia. Swimsuit by MESHKI.</p>

<p>Camille Kostek was photographed by Josie Clough on Kangaroo Island, South Australia. Swimsuit by SHE MADE ME.</p>

<p>Camille Kostek was photographed by Josie Clough on Kangaroo Island, South Australia. Swimsuit by Monica Hansen Beachwear.</p>

<p>Camille Kostek was photographed by Josie Clough on Kangaroo Island, South Australia. Swimsuit by Bordelle.</p>

<p>Camille Kostek was photographed by Josie Clough on Kangaroo Island, South Australia. Swimsuit by SHE MADE ME.</p>

<p>Camille Kostek was photographed by Josie Clough on Kangaroo Island, South Australia. Swimsuit by Frankies Bikinis.</p>

<p>Camille Kostek was photographed by Josie Clough on Kangaroo Island, South Australia. Swimsuit by SOMMER SWIM.</p>

<p>Camille Kostek was photographed by Josie Clough on Kangaroo Island, South Australia. Swimsuit by Monica Hansen Beachwear.</p>

<p>Camille Kostek was photographed by Josie Clough on Kangaroo Island, South Australia. Swimsuit by MESHKI.</p>

<p>Camille Kostek was photographed by Josie Clough on Kangaroo Island, South Australia. Swimsuit by MESHKI.</p>

<p>Camille Kostek was photographed by Josie Clough on Kangaroo Island, South Australia. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus.</p>

<p>Camille Kostek was photographed by Josie Clough on Kangaroo Island, South Australia. Swimsuit by Private Party.</p>

<p>Camille Kostek was photographed by Josie Clough on Kangaroo Island, South Australia. Swimsuit by Bordelle.</p>

<p>Camille Kostek was photographed by Josie Clough on Kangaroo Island, South Australia. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus.</p>

<p>Camille Kostek was photographed by Josie Clough on Kangaroo Island, South Australia. Swimsuit by SOMMER SWIM.</p>

<p>Camille Kostek was photographed by Josie Clough on Kangaroo Island, South Australia. Swimsuit by SHE MADE ME.</p>

<p>Camille Kostek was photographed by Josie Clough on Kangaroo Island, South Australia. Swimsuit by MESHKI.</p>

<p>Camille Kostek was photographed by Josie Clough on Kangaroo Island, South Australia. Swimsuit by Monica Hansen Beachwear.</p>

<p>Camille Kostek was photographed by Josie Clough on Kangaroo Island, South Australia. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus.</p>

<p>Camille Kostek was photographed by Josie Clough on Kangaroo Island, South Australia. Swimsuit by SHE MADE ME.</p>

<p>Camille Kostek was photographed by Josie Clough on Kangaroo Island, South Australia. Swimsuit by Bordelle.</p>

<p>Camille Kostek was photographed by Josie Clough on Kangaroo Island, South Australia. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus.</p>

<p>Camille Kostek was photographed by Josie Clough on Kangaroo Island, South Australia. Swimsuit by Are You Am I.</p>

<p>Camille Kostek was photographed by Josie Clough on Kangaroo Island, South Australia. Swimsuit by Bordelle.</p>

<p>Camille Kostek was photographed by Josie Clough on Kangaroo Island, South Australia. Swimsuit by I.AM.GIA.</p>

<p>Camille Kostek was photographed by Josie Clough on Kangaroo Island, South Australia. Swimsuit by MESHKI.</p>

<p>Camille Kostek was photographed by Josie Clough on Kangaroo Island, South Australia. Swimsuit by MESHKI.</p>

<p>Camille Kostek was photographed by Josie Clough on Kangaroo Island, South Australia. Swimsuit by Monica Hansen Beachwear.</p>

<p>Camille Kostek was photographed by Josie Clough on Kangaroo Island, South Australia. Swimsuit by Agua Bendita.</p>

<p>Camille Kostek was photographed by Josie Clough on Kangaroo Island, South Australia. Swimsuit by Haus Of PinkLemonaid</p>

<p>Camille Kostek was photographed by Josie Clough on Kangaroo Island, South Australia. Swimsuit by I.AM.GIA.</p>

<p>Camille Kostek was photographed by Josie Clough on Kangaroo Island, South Australia. Swimsuit by MESHKI.</p>

<p>Camille Kostek was photographed by Josie Clough on Kangaroo Island, South Australia. Swimsuit by SHE MADE ME.</p>

<p>Camille Kostek was photographed by Josie Clough on Kangaroo Island, South Australia. Swimsuit by I.AM.GIA.</p>

<p>Camille Kostek was photographed by Josie Clough on Kangaroo Island, South Australia. Swimsuit by Bordelle.</p>

Camille Kostek 2019: Kangaroo Island

