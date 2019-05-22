Is it summer yet?! The one and only Tara Lynn has got us craving some beach days thanks to her new collaboration with Nasty Gal for the brand’s first-ever curve swimwear collection.

We just can’t get enough of seeing this Sports Illustrated Swimsuit rookie show off these stylish suits! From fun patterns, to bold colors and designs, there’s seriously nothing Tara can’t rock. And we especially love that this trendy collection ranges from size 0 to 20.

“I couldn’t be more excited to be featured in Nasty Gal's swim launch,” Tara said in a press statement. “The collection is all about being fashion-forward and empowering women to be their most authentic selves. It's really important to look at yourself and focus on what's beautiful and unique about you. This collection is reflective of that.”

Lucky for us, Tara has been showing off this amazing and inclusive collection on her Instagram page.

We are SO here for this!

The best season of the year may still be a month away, but thanks to our girl Tara, things are already starting to heat up.

See all of Tara’s beautiful SI Swimsuit 2019 photos:

