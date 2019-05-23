There’s no such thing as too much Alex Morgan! We absolutely cannot get enough of this Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2019 cover model, and it’s not hard to see why.

As co-captain of the United States Women's National team, she is dominating her sport and helping lead the movement for female equality on and off the soccer field. Talk about an inspiration!

We’ve always been in awe of this badass beauty, especially since she first appeared in SI Swimsuit in 2012. After her third photoshoot for the magazine and her very own cover, it's safe to say that she is now an SI Swimsuit pro!

We probably don‘t even need to explain why we love Alex so much, but these GIFs are just too good to pass up!

1. Her soccer skills are out of this world.

2. She’s the definition of a powerhouse.

3. She proves that strong is sexy.

4. She makes running look FIERCE.

5. She looks right at home at the beach.

See all of Alex’s stunning SI Swimsuit 2019 photos:

