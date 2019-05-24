Our girl Barbara Palvin definitely knows a thing or two about the beach. This four-time Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model has traveled to some stunning shores, from Curacao to Costa Rica, meaning you could pretty much call her an expert.

So when this brunette beauty reveals her go-to beach essential, you’d be wise to add it to your list.

Of course, you need to have some sunscreen, a good towel, and your favorite pair of sunglasses, but there’s one more thing Barbara told Ocean Drive Magazine that she needs for the perfect day in the sand...ICE CREAM.

We like the way this girl thinks! There’s no better way to cool off during the summer than with a scoop of your favorite flavor.

Aside from this genius tip, Barbara also told the magazine what all women need to try at least once in their lives.

“Accept themself and love themself,” Barbara said. “You only have to do it once, but it lasts for the rest of your life!”

We have to say, we think we may love that answer even more than we love ice cream.

See all of Barbara Palvin’s beautiful SI Swimsuit 2019 photos:

