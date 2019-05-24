You'll Never Guess Barbara Palvin’s Favorite Beach Accessory!

It's pretty sweet!

By Xandria James
May 24, 2019

Our girl Barbara Palvin definitely knows a thing or two about the beach. This four-time Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model has traveled to some stunning shores, from Curacao to Costa Rica, meaning you could pretty much call her an expert. 

So when this brunette beauty reveals her go-to beach essential, you’d be wise to add it to your list.

Of course, you need to have some sunscreen, a good towel, and your favorite pair of sunglasses, but there’s one more thing Barbara told Ocean Drive Magazine that she needs for the perfect day in the sand...ICE CREAM. 

We like the way this girl thinks! There’s no better way to cool off during the summer than with a scoop of your favorite flavor.

Aside from this genius tip, Barbara also told the magazine what all women need to try at least once in their lives. 

“Accept themself and love themself,” Barbara said. “You only have to do it once, but it lasts for the rest of your life!”

We have to say, we think we may love that answer even more than we love ice cream. 

See all of Barbara Palvin’s beautiful SI Swimsuit 2019 photos:

<p>Barbara Palvin was photographed by James Macari in Costa Rica. Swimsuit by Dolores Cortes.</p>

<p>Barbara Palvin was photographed by James Macari in Costa Rica. Swimsuit by Gabriela Pires Beachwear.</p>

<p>Barbara Palvin was photographed by James Macari in Costa Rica. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus.</p>

<p>Barbara Palvin was photographed by James Macari in Costa Rica. Swimsuit by Heidi Klum Swim.</p>

<p>Barbara Palvin was photographed by James Macari in Costa Rica. Swimsuit by Gigi C Bikinis.</p>

<p>Barbara Palvin was photographed by James Macari in Costa Rica. Swimsuit by Natalia Fedner Metal Couture.</p>

<p>Barbara Palvin was photographed by James Macari in Costa Rica. Swimsuit by I.AM.GIA.</p>

<p>Barbara Palvin was photographed by James Macari in Costa Rica. Swimsuit by beijobaby.</p>

<p>Barbara Palvin was photographed by James Macari in Costa Rica. Swimsuit by Tropic of C.</p>

<p>Barbara Palvin was photographed by James Macari in Costa Rica. Swimsuit by Gabirela Pires Beachwear.</p>

<p>Barbara Palvin was photographed by James Macari in Costa Rica. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus.</p>

<p>Barbara Palvin was photographed by James Macari in Costa Rica. Swimsuit by Dolores Cortes.</p>

<p>Barbara Palvin was photographed by James Macari in Costa Rica. Swimsuit by Beach Bunny.</p>

<p>Barbara Palvin was photographed by James Macari in Costa Rica. Swimsuit by Haus of Pinklemonaid.</p>

<p>Barbara Palvin was photographed by James Macari in Costa Rica. Swimsuit by I.AM.GIA.</p>

<p>Barbara Palvin was photographed by James Macari in Costa Rica. Swimsuit by Haus of Pinklemonaid.</p>

<p>Barbara Palvin was photographed by James Macari in Costa Rica. Swimsuit by Beach Bunny.</p>

<p>Barbara Palvin was photographed by James Macari in Costa Rica.</p>

<p>Barbara Palvin was photographed by James Macari in Costa Rica. Swimsuit by TRIANGL.</p>

<p>Barbara Palvin was photographed by James Macari in Costa Rica. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus.</p>

<p>Barbara Palvin was photographed by James Macari in Costa Rica. Swimsuit by Gigi C Bikinis</p>

<p>Barbara Palvin was photographed by James Macari in Costa Rica. Swimsuit by Tropic of C.</p>

<p>Barbara Palvin was photographed by James Macari in Costa Rica. Swimsuit by Gabriela Pires Beachwear.</p>

<p>Barbara Palvin was photographed by James Macari in Costa Rica. Swimsuit by beijobaby.</p>

<p>Barbara Palvin was photographed by James Macari in Costa Rica. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus.</p>

<p>Barbara Palvin was photographed by James Macari in Costa Rica. Swimsuit by Gigi C Bikinis.</p>

<p>Barbara Palvin was photographed by James Macari in Costa Rica. Swimsuit by Fashion Nova. Sunglasses by Oakley.</p>

<p>Barbara Palvin was photographed by James Macari in Costa Rica. Swimsuit by Heidi Klum Swim.</p>

<p>Barbara Palvin was photographed by James Macari in Costa Rica. Swimsuit by Dolores Cortes.</p>

<p>Barbara Palvin was photographed by James Macari in Costa Rica.</p>

<p>Barbara Palvin was photographed by James Macari in Costa Rica.</p>

<p>Barbara Palvin was photographed by James Macari in Costa Rica. Swimsuit by Haus of Pinklemonaid.</p>

<p>Barbara Palvin was photographed by James Macari in Costa Rica. Swimsuit by Gabriela Pires Beachwear.</p>

<p>Barbara Palvin was photographed by James Macari in Costa Rica. Swimsuit by Haus of Pinklemonaid.</p>

<p>Barbara Palvin was photographed by James Macari in Costa Rica. Swimsuit by TRIANGL.</p>

<p>Barbara Palvin was photographed by James Macari in Costa Rica. Swimsuit by Gigi C Bikinis.</p>

<p>Barbara Palvin was photographed by James Macari in Costa Rica. Swimsuit by Fashion Nova. Sunglasses by Oakley.</p>

<p>Barbara Palvin was photographed by James Macari in Costa Rica. Swimsuit by beijobaby.</p>

<p>Barbara Palvin was photographed by James Macari in Costa Rica. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus.</p>

<p>Barbara Palvin was photographed by James Macari in Costa Rica. Swimsuit by Dolores Cortes.</p>

Barbara Palvin 2019: Costa Rica

Modal message