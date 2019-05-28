Camille Kostek on Her SI Swimsuit 2019 Cover: ‘This Is For the Dreamers’

Camille is living proof that you should always dream big!

By Xandria James
May 28, 2019

The latest edition of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit may have hit newsstands a few weeks ago, but we're still on cloud nine with cover girl Camille Kostek! If you haven’t seen the video of when she found out that she landed one of the covers this year, you’re missing out on a seriously heartwarming moment

So what was Camille thinking when she saw her cover for the first time? She walked through the emotional reveal during an interview with KTLA last week.

“When I looked at the cover, I was like ‘This is for the dreamers. This is what happens when you stay true to you and you don’t get off path of the things that you believe in’ because that’s exactly how this cover came,” Camille told the news station. 

“I feel like I’ve worked against a lot of odds and this cover is not only something that was exciting for me...it’s a hopeful feeling, I think, for a lot of women in the industry and just with anything that they want to do,” Camille continued.

Camille went on to say that she has always been proud of the skin that she's in and that she is grateful she didn't try to change herself to live up to dated industry standards. 

Well, one thing is for sure, we love Camille just the way that she is! 

See all of Camille’s stunning SI Swimsuit 2019 photos here:

<p>Camille Kostek was photographed by Josie Clough on Kangaroo Island, South Australia. Swimsuit by Are You Am I.</p>

<p>Camille Kostek was photographed by Josie Clough on Kangaroo Island, South Australia. Swimsuit by MESHKI.</p>

<p>Camille Kostek was photographed by Josie Clough on Kangaroo Island, South Australia. Swimsuit by Monica Hansen Beachwear.</p>

<p>Camille Kostek was photographed by Josie Clough on Kangaroo Island, South Australia. Swimsuit by Isabella Rose. Top by MESHKI.</p>

<p>Camille Kostek was photographed by Josie Clough on Kangaroo Island, South Australia. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus.</p>

<p>Camille Kostek was photographed by Josie Clough on Kangaroo Island, South Australia. Swimsuit by Haus Of PinkLemonaid</p>

<p>Camille Kostek was photographed by Josie Clough on Kangaroo Island, South Australia. Swimsuit by MESHKI.</p>

<p>Camille Kostek was photographed by Josie Clough on Kangaroo Island, South Australia. Swimsuit by SHE MADE ME.</p>

<p>Camille Kostek was photographed by Josie Clough on Kangaroo Island, South Australia. Swimsuit by Monica Hansen Beachwear.</p>

<p>Camille Kostek was photographed by Josie Clough on Kangaroo Island, South Australia. Swimsuit by Bordelle.</p>

<p>Camille Kostek was photographed by Josie Clough on Kangaroo Island, South Australia. Swimsuit by SHE MADE ME.</p>

<p>Camille Kostek was photographed by Josie Clough on Kangaroo Island, South Australia. Swimsuit by Frankies Bikinis.</p>

<p>Camille Kostek was photographed by Josie Clough on Kangaroo Island, South Australia. Swimsuit by SOMMER SWIM.</p>

<p>Camille Kostek was photographed by Josie Clough on Kangaroo Island, South Australia. Swimsuit by Monica Hansen Beachwear.</p>

<p>Camille Kostek was photographed by Josie Clough on Kangaroo Island, South Australia. Swimsuit by MESHKI.</p>

<p>Camille Kostek was photographed by Josie Clough on Kangaroo Island, South Australia. Swimsuit by MESHKI.</p>

<p>Camille Kostek was photographed by Josie Clough on Kangaroo Island, South Australia. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus.</p>

<p>Camille Kostek was photographed by Josie Clough on Kangaroo Island, South Australia. Swimsuit by Private Party.</p>

<p>Camille Kostek was photographed by Josie Clough on Kangaroo Island, South Australia. Swimsuit by Bordelle.</p>

<p>Camille Kostek was photographed by Josie Clough on Kangaroo Island, South Australia. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus.</p>

<p>Camille Kostek was photographed by Josie Clough on Kangaroo Island, South Australia. Swimsuit by SOMMER SWIM.</p>

<p>Camille Kostek was photographed by Josie Clough on Kangaroo Island, South Australia. Swimsuit by SHE MADE ME.</p>

<p>Camille Kostek was photographed by Josie Clough on Kangaroo Island, South Australia. Swimsuit by MESHKI.</p>

<p>Camille Kostek was photographed by Josie Clough on Kangaroo Island, South Australia. Swimsuit by Monica Hansen Beachwear.</p>

<p>Camille Kostek was photographed by Josie Clough on Kangaroo Island, South Australia. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus.</p>

<p>Camille Kostek was photographed by Josie Clough on Kangaroo Island, South Australia. Swimsuit by SHE MADE ME.</p>

<p>Camille Kostek was photographed by Josie Clough on Kangaroo Island, South Australia. Swimsuit by Bordelle.</p>

<p>Camille Kostek was photographed by Josie Clough on Kangaroo Island, South Australia. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus.</p>

<p>Camille Kostek was photographed by Josie Clough on Kangaroo Island, South Australia. Swimsuit by Are You Am I.</p>

<p>Camille Kostek was photographed by Josie Clough on Kangaroo Island, South Australia. Swimsuit by Bordelle.</p>

<p>Camille Kostek was photographed by Josie Clough on Kangaroo Island, South Australia. Swimsuit by I.AM.GIA.</p>

<p>Camille Kostek was photographed by Josie Clough on Kangaroo Island, South Australia. Swimsuit by MESHKI.</p>

<p>Camille Kostek was photographed by Josie Clough on Kangaroo Island, South Australia. Swimsuit by MESHKI.</p>

<p>Camille Kostek was photographed by Josie Clough on Kangaroo Island, South Australia. Swimsuit by Monica Hansen Beachwear.</p>

<p>Camille Kostek was photographed by Josie Clough on Kangaroo Island, South Australia. Swimsuit by Agua Bendita.</p>

<p>Camille Kostek was photographed by Josie Clough on Kangaroo Island, South Australia. Swimsuit by Haus Of PinkLemonaid</p>

<p>Camille Kostek was photographed by Josie Clough on Kangaroo Island, South Australia. Swimsuit by I.AM.GIA.</p>

<p>Camille Kostek was photographed by Josie Clough on Kangaroo Island, South Australia. Swimsuit by MESHKI.</p>

<p>Camille Kostek was photographed by Josie Clough on Kangaroo Island, South Australia. Swimsuit by SHE MADE ME.</p>

<p>Camille Kostek was photographed by Josie Clough on Kangaroo Island, South Australia. Swimsuit by I.AM.GIA.</p>

<p>Camille Kostek was photographed by Josie Clough on Kangaroo Island, South Australia. Swimsuit by Bordelle.</p>

