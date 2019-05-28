Paulina Porizkova never fails to leave us speechless! The iconic beauty was first shot by Walter Iooss Jr. for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit in 1983. Thirty-six years later, we're still just as obsessed with Paulina as we were on day one!

From her 1984 cover, to her absolutely breathtaking SI Swimsuit 2019 photos in Kenya, Paulina is never anything less than stunning! This SI Swimsuit legend is proud to be 54 and continues to demonstrate to women everywhere that age really is just a number.

We love Paulina for being raw, real, and empowering...and for a million other reasons! We can't even begin to list them all, but here are five GIFs that scratch the surface of our Paulina obsession.

1. Her smile warms hearts everywhere!

2. She is living proof that sexy has no age limit!

3. She is bursting with positive energy!

4. She is literally GLOWING.

5. She’s one of the best to ever do it!

See all of Paulina’s beautiful SI Swimsuit 2019 photos:

