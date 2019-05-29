These Five GIFs Will Make You Fall Head Over Heels for Lais Ribeiro!

By Xandria James
May 29, 2019

The more Lais Ribeiro, the better! Last year, we showed you just a few of the many reasons that we adore this Brazilian beauty with the help of some pretty awesome GIFs, and we think it’s time to express our love for her once again!

Not only is Lais incredibly stunning, but she has a sparkling personality to match. We had the absolute best time shooting with this goddess for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2019! From ziplining through the jungle to taking some seriously gorgeous photos on the beaches of Costa Rica, there was never a dull moment with Lais. 

We didn’t think it was possible to be any more obsessed with her than we already were, but boy were we wrong! Here are five more GIFs that explain why our love for Lais has no limit!

1. She’s always ready for an adventure!

2. She brings new meaning to the term BAEWATCH.

3. She’s a real-life mermaid!

4. She is definitely pretty in pink.

5. She always shines on set!

See all of Lais’ beautiful SI Swimsuit 2019 photos:

<p>Lais Ribeiro was photographed by James Macari in Costa Rica. Swimsuit by beijobaby.</p>

<p>Lais Ribeiro was photographed by James Macari in Costa Rica. Swimsuit by Haus of Pinklemonaid.</p>

<p>Lais Ribeiro was photographed by James Macari in Costa Rica. Swimsuit by Charmosa. Harness by Giuseppe Zanotti.</p>

<p>Lais Ribeiro was photographed by James Macari in Costa Rica. Swimsuit by BOUND by Bond-Eye.</p>

<p>Lais Ribeiro was photographed by James Macari in Costa Rica. Swimsuit by Dolcessa.</p>

<p>Lais Ribeiro was photographed by James Macari in Costa Rica. Swimsuit by Haus of Pinklemonaid.</p>

<p>Lais Ribeiro was photographed by James Macari in Costa Rica. Swimsuit by Natalia Fedner Metal Couture.</p>

<p>Lais Ribeiro was photographed by James Macari in Costa Rica. Swimsuit by MESHKI.</p>

<p>Lais Ribeiro was photographed by James Macari in Costa Rica. Swimsuit by Haus of Pinklemonaid.</p>

<p>Lais Ribeiro was photographed by James Macari in Costa Rica. Swimsuit by BOUND by Bond-Eye.</p>

<p>Lais Ribeiro was photographed by James Macari in Costa Rica. Swimsuit by Charmosa. Harness by Giuseppe Zanotti.</p>

<p>Lais Ribeiro was photographed by James Macari in Costa Rica. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus.</p>

<p>Lais Ribeiro was photographed by James Macari in Costa Rica. Swimsuit by Dolcessa.</p>

<p>Lais Ribeiro was photographed by James Macari in Costa Rica. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus.</p>

<p>Lais Ribeiro was photographed by James Macari in Costa Rica. Swimsuit by Charmosa. Harness by Giuseppe Zanotti.</p>

<p>Lais Ribeiro was photographed by James Macari in Costa Rica. Swimsuit by Frankies Bikinis.</p>

<p>Lais Ribeiro was photographed by James Macari in Costa Rica. Swimsuit by Haus of Pinklemonaid.</p>

<p>Lais Ribeiro was photographed by James Macari in Costa Rica. Swimsuit by Girls on Swim.</p>

<p>Lais Ribeiro was photographed by James Macari in Costa Rica. Swimsuit by beijobaby.</p>

<p>Lais Ribeiro was photographed by James Macari in Costa Rica. Swimsuit by Tropic of C.</p>

<p>Lais Ribeiro was photographed by James Macari in Costa Rica. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus.</p>

<p>Lais Ribeiro was photographed by James Macari in Costa Rica. Swimsuit by BOUND by Bond-Eye.</p>

<p>Lais Ribeiro was photographed by James Macari in Costa Rica. Swimsuit by Dolcessa.</p>

<p>Lais Ribeiro was photographed by James Macari in Costa Rica. Swimsuit by Haus of Pinklemonaid.</p>

<p>Lais Ribeiro was photographed by James Macari in Costa Rica. Swimsuit by Siempre Golden.</p>

<p>Lais Ribeiro was photographed by James Macari in Costa Rica. Swimsuit by Natalia Fedner Metal Couture.</p>

<p>Lais Ribeiro was photographed by James Macari in Costa Rica. Swimsuit by BOUND by Bond-Eye.</p>

<p>Lais Ribeiro was photographed by James Macari in Costa Rica. Swimsuit by Natalia Fedner Metal Couture.</p>

<p>Lais Ribeiro was photographed by James Macari in Costa Rica. Swimsuit by MESHKI.</p>

<p>Lais Ribeiro was photographed by James Macari in Costa Rica. Swimsuit by beijobaby.</p>

<p>Lais Ribeiro was photographed by James Macari in Costa Rica. Swimsuit by beijobaby.</p>

<p>Lais Ribeiro was photographed by James Macari in Costa Rica. Swimsuit by Frankies Bikinis.</p>

<p>Lais Ribeiro was photographed by James Macari in Costa Rica. Swimsuit by beijobaby.</p>

<p>Lais Ribeiro was photographed by James Macari in Costa Rica. Swimsuit by Haus of Pinklemonaid.</p>

<p>Lais Ribeiro was photographed by James Macari in Costa Rica. Swimsuit by Charmosa. Harness by Giuseppe Zanotti.</p>

<p>Lais Ribeiro was photographed by James Macari in Costa Rica. Swimsuit by Natalia Fedner Metal Couture.</p>

<p>Lais Ribeiro was photographed by James Macari in Costa Rica. Swimsuit by Tropic of C.</p>

<p>Lais Ribeiro was photographed by James Macari in Costa Rica. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus.</p>

<p>Lais Ribeiro was photographed by James Macari in Costa Rica. Swimsuit by Haus of Pinklemonaid.</p>

<p>Lais Ribeiro was photographed by James Macari in Costa Rica. Swimsuit by Girls on Swim.</p>

<p>Lais Ribeiro was photographed by James Macari in Costa Rica.</p>

Lais Ribeiro 2019: Costa Rica

