The more Lais Ribeiro, the better! Last year, we showed you just a few of the many reasons that we adore this Brazilian beauty with the help of some pretty awesome GIFs, and we think it’s time to express our love for her once again!

Not only is Lais incredibly stunning, but she has a sparkling personality to match. We had the absolute best time shooting with this goddess for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2019! From ziplining through the jungle to taking some seriously gorgeous photos on the beaches of Costa Rica, there was never a dull moment with Lais.

We didn’t think it was possible to be any more obsessed with her than we already were, but boy were we wrong! Here are five more GIFs that explain why our love for Lais has no limit!

1. She’s always ready for an adventure!

2. She brings new meaning to the term BAEWATCH.

3. She’s a real-life mermaid!

4. She is definitely pretty in pink.

5. She always shines on set!

See all of Lais’ beautiful SI Swimsuit 2019 photos:

​