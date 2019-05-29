Our girl Winnie Harlow was feeling a bit emotional on Wednesday morning, and we don't blame her. The Canadian model landed the June cover of Vogue Arabia, marking her first-ever cover for the franchise.

“My first Vogue cover... I’m crying right now,” Winnie wrote on Instagram. “After every rejection, every naysayer, every trial and tribulation. Every night traveling and living alone without my family and friends. All to be able to tell.. no SHOW the world that representation matters. That beauty is within the eye of the beholder and no ones “definition of beauty” should matter but your own. That we open doors and walk new paths to make way for everyone!!!”

Alright, we think we may need to grab some tissues!

The June issue of the magazine also features two additional covers—one of Saudi Arabia’s rising star Shahad Salman and another of the two models together. Both Winnie and Shahad have vitiligo, a condition that results in the loss of pigmentation from patches of their skin.

“Before, I didn’t feel good about myself and I didn’t like the way I looked,” Shahad told Vogue Arabia. “Winnie was the person who gave me the confidence to fight. I never expected to meet her. Sharing time on the set of Vogue with her was a dream. I feel that now I, too, can inspire other girls from Arab world.”

The covers are breathtaking, empowering and encompass the issue’s theme of “women standing for women.” It's safe to say that we are seriously in awe of this stunning display of the importance of representation.

