Honestly, who doesn’t love Barbara Palvin?! We certainly haven’t been hiding how much we adore this Hungarian beauty!

We could barely contain our excitement when she returned for her fourth Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shoot, and her photos this year definitely did not disappoint! It's safe to say that Barbara just keeps getting better every year!

From Costa Rica to Curacao, we have so many amazing memories with this real-life angel. Our obsession probably doesn’t even need an explanation, but we just couldn’t turn down the opportunity to bring you even more Barbara. Here are five GIFs that show just a few of the reasons why she’ll always have our hearts!

1. She's mastered the art of the subtle wink.

2. She’s not afraid to laugh at herself in messy situations.

3. Her blue-eyed gaze is totally mesmerizing.

4. She looks INCREDIBLE in a black swimsuit.

5. AND on black-sand beaches.

See all of Barbara’s stunning SI Swimsuit 2019 photos:

