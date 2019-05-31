These Five GIFs of Barbara Palvin Are Out of This World

The more Barbara Palvin, the better!

By Xandria James
May 31, 2019

Honestly, who doesn’t love Barbara Palvin?! We certainly haven’t been hiding how much we adore this Hungarian beauty!

We could barely contain our excitement when she returned for her fourth Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shoot, and her photos this year definitely did not disappoint! It's safe to say that Barbara just keeps getting better every year!

From Costa Rica to Curacao, we have so many amazing memories with this real-life angel. Our obsession probably doesn’t even need an explanation, but we just couldn’t turn down the opportunity to bring you even more Barbara. Here are five GIFs that show just a few of the reasons why she’ll always have our hearts!

1. She's mastered the art of the subtle wink.

2. She’s not afraid to laugh at herself in messy situations.

3. Her blue-eyed gaze is totally mesmerizing.

4. She looks INCREDIBLE in a black swimsuit.

5. AND on black-sand beaches.

See all of Barbara’s stunning SI Swimsuit 2019 photos:

<p>Barbara Palvin was photographed by James Macari in Costa Rica. Swimsuit by Dolores Cortes.</p>

<p>Barbara Palvin was photographed by James Macari in Costa Rica. Swimsuit by Gabriela Pires Beachwear.</p>

<p>Barbara Palvin was photographed by James Macari in Costa Rica. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus.</p>

<p>Barbara Palvin was photographed by James Macari in Costa Rica. Swimsuit by Heidi Klum Swim.</p>

<p>Barbara Palvin was photographed by James Macari in Costa Rica. Swimsuit by Gigi C Bikinis.</p>

<p>Barbara Palvin was photographed by James Macari in Costa Rica. Swimsuit by Natalia Fedner Metal Couture.</p>

<p>Barbara Palvin was photographed by James Macari in Costa Rica. Swimsuit by I.AM.GIA.</p>

<p>Barbara Palvin was photographed by James Macari in Costa Rica. Swimsuit by beijobaby.</p>

<p>Barbara Palvin was photographed by James Macari in Costa Rica. Swimsuit by Tropic of C.</p>

<p>Barbara Palvin was photographed by James Macari in Costa Rica. Swimsuit by Gabirela Pires Beachwear.</p>

<p>Barbara Palvin was photographed by James Macari in Costa Rica. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus.</p>

<p>Barbara Palvin was photographed by James Macari in Costa Rica. Swimsuit by Dolores Cortes.</p>

<p>Barbara Palvin was photographed by James Macari in Costa Rica. Swimsuit by Beach Bunny.</p>

<p>Barbara Palvin was photographed by James Macari in Costa Rica. Swimsuit by Haus of Pinklemonaid.</p>

<p>Barbara Palvin was photographed by James Macari in Costa Rica. Swimsuit by I.AM.GIA.</p>

<p>Barbara Palvin was photographed by James Macari in Costa Rica. Swimsuit by Haus of Pinklemonaid.</p>

<p>Barbara Palvin was photographed by James Macari in Costa Rica. Swimsuit by Beach Bunny.</p>

<p>Barbara Palvin was photographed by James Macari in Costa Rica.</p>

<p>Barbara Palvin was photographed by James Macari in Costa Rica. Swimsuit by TRIANGL.</p>

<p>Barbara Palvin was photographed by James Macari in Costa Rica. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus.</p>

<p>Barbara Palvin was photographed by James Macari in Costa Rica. Swimsuit by Gigi C Bikinis</p>

<p>Barbara Palvin was photographed by James Macari in Costa Rica. Swimsuit by Tropic of C.</p>

<p>Barbara Palvin was photographed by James Macari in Costa Rica. Swimsuit by Gabriela Pires Beachwear.</p>

<p>Barbara Palvin was photographed by James Macari in Costa Rica. Swimsuit by beijobaby.</p>

<p>Barbara Palvin was photographed by James Macari in Costa Rica. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus.</p>

<p>Barbara Palvin was photographed by James Macari in Costa Rica. Swimsuit by Gigi C Bikinis.</p>

<p>Barbara Palvin was photographed by James Macari in Costa Rica. Swimsuit by Fashion Nova. Sunglasses by Oakley.</p>

<p>Barbara Palvin was photographed by James Macari in Costa Rica. Swimsuit by Heidi Klum Swim.</p>

<p>Barbara Palvin was photographed by James Macari in Costa Rica. Swimsuit by Dolores Cortes.</p>

<p>Barbara Palvin was photographed by James Macari in Costa Rica.</p>

<p>Barbara Palvin was photographed by James Macari in Costa Rica.</p>

<p>Barbara Palvin was photographed by James Macari in Costa Rica. Swimsuit by Haus of Pinklemonaid.</p>

<p>Barbara Palvin was photographed by James Macari in Costa Rica. Swimsuit by Gabriela Pires Beachwear.</p>

<p>Barbara Palvin was photographed by James Macari in Costa Rica. Swimsuit by Haus of Pinklemonaid.</p>

<p>Barbara Palvin was photographed by James Macari in Costa Rica. Swimsuit by TRIANGL.</p>

<p>Barbara Palvin was photographed by James Macari in Costa Rica. Swimsuit by Gigi C Bikinis.</p>

<p>Barbara Palvin was photographed by James Macari in Costa Rica. Swimsuit by Fashion Nova. Sunglasses by Oakley.</p>

<p>Barbara Palvin was photographed by James Macari in Costa Rica. Swimsuit by beijobaby.</p>

<p>Barbara Palvin was photographed by James Macari in Costa Rica. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus.</p>

<p>Barbara Palvin was photographed by James Macari in Costa Rica. Swimsuit by Dolores Cortes.</p>

Barbara Palvin 2019: Costa Rica

